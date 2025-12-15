Türkiye condemns drone attack on UN base in Sudan

Türkiye condemns drone attack on UN base in Sudan

ANKARA
Türkiye on Monday condemned a drone attack on a UN base in Sudan that killed six Bangladeshi peacekeepers and injured eight others.

“We wish Allah’s mercy upon the Bangladeshi peacekeepers who lost their lives in this heinous attack, and a speedy recovery to the wounded,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry emphasized the importance of preserving the unity and territorial integrity of Sudan, and reiterated “strong support for the efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the ongoing conflicts in the country.”

The attack came as the conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continues unabated. The fighting since April 2023 has killed thousands, displaced millions and led to one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

The Sudanese army blamed the attack on the RSF, but there was no immediate comment from the rebel group.

The peacekeepers were part of the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), deployed in the disputed oil-rich border region administered by Sudan and the neighboring nation of South Sudan – which declared independence in 2011 – with both claiming stakes and having been embroiled in conflict for years.

The UNISFA mission mandate was renewed last month.

