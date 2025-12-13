Türkiye raises alarm over Turkish-operated ship damaged in Ukraine port attack

Türkiye raises alarm over Turkish-operated ship damaged in Ukraine port attack

ANKARA
Türkiye raises alarm over Turkish-operated ship damaged in Ukraine port attack

 Türkiye voiced concern on Friday after a foreign-flagged vessel operated by a Turkish company was damaged in an attack on Ukraine’s Chornomorsk Port, stating the incident reaffirms prior warnings about the war's spillover into the Black Sea.

“This incident points to the validity of our previously recorded concerns regarding maritime security and freedom of navigation, as the war in our region continues to spread across the Black Sea,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Initial reports indicate crew members and truck drivers were evacuated safely, with no Turkish nationals injured. The Consulate General in Odesa is monitoring the situation and assisting citizens as needed.

“On this occasion, we once again emphasize the importance of bringing the war between Russia and Ukraine to an immediate end,” the ministry added.

It reiterated the urgency of establishing regulations to halt attacks on navigation safety, as well as energy and port infrastructure, to avert further escalation in the Black Sea.

Ukrainian media reported Russia launched a ballistic missile and drone assault on the Odesa region, causing explosions in Chornomorsk and surrounding areas, with air defenses activated against threats from the Black Sea.

"Russia launched a missile strike on civilian port infrastructure in the Odesa region," Ukraine's Restoration Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram.

Turkish maritime company Cenk Shipping said in a statement that its vessel "loaded entirely with fresh fruits, vegetables and food supplies on the Karasu-Odesa route, was subjected to an air attack today at 16:00 local time, shortly after docking at the Chornomorsk port."

Images on social media showed the blue-and-white vessel on fire.

The ship is a 185-metre-long ferry that sailed under the Panama flag, according to an information document on the firm's website.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier on Friday that "a civilian vessel in the port of Chornomorsk was damaged," without identifying the ship.

"This once again proves that the Russians not only refuse to take the current opportunity for diplomacy seriously enough, but are also continuing the war aimed precisely at destroying normal life in Ukraine," he said on social media.

The attack came as Türkiye in the past weeks warned of a "worrying escalation" in the Black Sea after Ukraine claimed naval drone attacks on Russia-linked tankers in the area.

Erdoğan had called for a "limited ceasefire" concerning attacks on ports and energy facilities in the Russia-Ukraine war, during face-to-face talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday.

 

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hamas confirms the death of top commander in Gaza after Israeli strike

Hamas confirms the death of top commander in Gaza after Israeli strike
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hamas confirms the death of top commander in Gaza after Israeli strike

    Hamas confirms the death of top commander in Gaza after Israeli strike

  2. Zelensky offers to drop NATO bid for security guarantees

    Zelensky offers to drop NATO bid for security guarantees

  3. Greek premier to pay visits to Jerusalem, Ramallah

    Greek premier to pay visits to Jerusalem, Ramallah

  4. UN chief visits Iraq to mark end of assistance mission

    UN chief visits Iraq to mark end of assistance mission

  5. ‘Butcher's broom’ bouquets fill Istanbul markets ahead of New Year

    ‘Butcher's broom’ bouquets fill Istanbul markets ahead of New Year
Recommended
Türkiye urges Russia, Ukraine on Black Sea security after fresh attack on Turkish vessel

Türkiye urges Russia, Ukraine on Black Sea security after fresh attack on Turkish vessel
Türkiye, EU to continue to work to support Syrians’ return: Envoy

Türkiye, EU to continue to work to support Syrians’ return: Envoy
Türkiye says SDF stalling on integration into Syrian army

Türkiye says SDF stalling on integration into Syrian army
Erdoğan, Putin meet in Ashgabat to discuss Ukraine war

Erdoğan, Putin meet in Ashgabat to discuss Ukraine war
Erdoğan urges global dialogue for peace at Turkmenistan forum

Erdoğan urges global dialogue for peace at Turkmenistan forum
Cypriot leaders hold second UN-sponsored meeting

Cypriot leaders hold second UN-sponsored meeting
WORLD Hamas confirms the death of top commander in Gaza after Israeli strike

Hamas confirms the death of top commander in Gaza after Israeli strike

Hamas on Dec. 14 confirmed the death of a top commander in Gaza, a day after Israel said it had killed Raed Saad in a strike outside Gaza City.
ECONOMY Wage panel meets without worker representatives

Wage panel meets without worker representatives

The Minimum Wage Determination Commission held its first meeting to set Türkiye’s minimum wage for 2026 without the participation of worker representatives.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿