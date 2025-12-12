Erdoğan urges global dialogue for peace at Turkmenistan forum

ASHGABAT

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized the importance of global dialogue for peace amid rising uncertainties during his address at the International Peace and Trust Forum in Turkmenistan's capital on Friday.

Erdoğan described the forum as highly meaningful, expressing joy over Turkmenistan's achievements since independence and praising it as an exemplary nation.

He highlighted the brotherly ties between Turkmenistan and Türkiye, noting that their shared proverbs reflect unified hearts and goals.

The president affirmed ongoing efforts to advance relations across all fields, strengthen solidarity and enhance human connections.

In a time of increasing global uncertainties, Erdoğan stressed the need for nations to commit fully to establishing international dialogue and peace. He outlined Türkiye's aim to create a surrounding belt of peace.

On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Erdoğan voiced hope for its resolution, reaffirming Türkiye's readiness to offer concrete support to diplomatic initiatives for ceasefire and peace, particularly through the Istanbul process.

Regarding Gaza, he warned that the ceasefire remains fragile despite Israel's violations, underscoring the essential role of international community support.

Erdoğan insisted Palestinians must be included in peace-building efforts, with the ultimate objective being a two-state solution.

He declared it time for the world to repay its debt to the Palestinian people, positioning Türkiye as a leading mediator with its fair and impartial stance.

Erdoğan noted the world is experiencing the highest number of armed conflicts since World War II, asserting that true peace can only be achieved through justice.

Earlier, Erdoğan participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at Turkmenistan’s Neutrality Monument as global leaders convened in Ashgabat for the forum.

Erdoğan joined other heads of state and government, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, for the event.

The forum commemorates the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality status and the U.N. General Assembly’s designation of 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust.”

During his visit, Erdoğan is expected to hold bilateral meetings with participating leaders, including a sidelines discussion with Putin, as confirmed by the Kremlin.