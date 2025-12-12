Israel's Syria actions delaying SDF deal with Damascus: Turkish FM

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that Israel's heightened activities in Syria are prompting the YPG/PKK-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to postpone fulfilling a March 10 agreement with the Syrian government.

In an interview with Al Jazeera on Thursday, Fidan explained that the YPG's position is "not a decision taken independently," as all parties, including the U.S., Türkiye and Damascus, were initially content with the deal

He noted the group has "pulled back from necessary steps" after picking up "different signals from Israel.

"When questioned on potential coordination between Israel and the SDF, Fidan responded: "The day Israel reaches an understanding with Syria, you will see the YPG fall in line."

Fidan condemned Israel's repeated strikes on Syrian soil, including ground operations in the south, as blatant violations of international law and a threat to regional stability.

He described these actions as part of an expansionist agenda undermining Syria's unity and sovereignty, especially as Damascus works to revive its economy post-U.S. sanctions relief.

Fidan highlighted how the political landscape in Syria is complicated by these assaults, with incursions near Beit Jinn and Mount Hermon hindering paths to a political resolution.

Türkiye prepared for any role in Gaza resolution

On Gaza, Fidan affirmed Türkiye's willingness to shoulder "any responsibility" in addressing the Palestinian issue, including within an International Stabilization Force.

"With the political will of our President (Recep Tayyip Erdoğan), Türkiye is ready to assume any responsibility in resolving the Palestinian issue and establishing peace," he said.

"If it becomes necessary to send troops for peace, we are ready to send them," Fidan added.

He acknowledged progress in the Gaza peace process but pointed out that many intended measures remain unimplemented amid ongoing Israeli attacks.

Fidan noted the situation is less intense than prior conflicts and requires further improvement.

He mentioned that the U.N. Security Council has adopted the required resolution for the peace plan's second phase, urging its provisions be enacted.

Fidan placed significant responsibility on the U.S. and President Donald Trump, while noting collaborative efforts by regional nations like Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.

He clarified Ankara's "clear" position on joining the Stabilization Force, despite Israel's opposition to Türkiye's involvement, stressing that Tel Aviv is not the "sole decision-maker."

"If the Americans reach a certain point of negotiation with Israel, all the better for us. If they don’t, that’s their business," Fidan said.

Regarding Israel's goal of disarming Hamas via the force, Fidan advocated for a natural progression without preconditions that could sabotage peace.

He suggested that if the process advances with humanitarian aid, returns, resettlement and economic initiatives, the Stabilization Force could effectively separate Israelis and Palestinians at the border without issues, as discussed with Hamas.

Fidan criticized early imposition of conditions that might warp the roadmap and called for pressuring Israel to drop its "maximalist demands," viewing claims of new buffer zones as negotiation tactics by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He emphasized the need for mutual understanding and the pivotal U.S. role, adding that Türkiye and partners like Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Jordan maintain close ties, with recent interactions showing Washington behaving more "rationally and constructively."

Fidan commended U.S. efforts, stating Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and his team are genuinely committed to resolution.

On the risk of the Gaza plan failing, he acknowledged it persists but stressed avoiding focus on it, as the alternative would bring greater disaster and displacement.

Fidan claimed Netanyahu's true intent is to displace Palestinians from Gaza and annex the area, similar to West Bank actions.