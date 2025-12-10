Turkish president to visit Turkmenistan on Dec 11-12

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Turkmenistan on Dec. 11-12 to attend the International Peace and Security Forum, Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said on Dec. 9.

The forum is being held to mark the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s status of permanent neutrality and the designation of 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust” by the U.N. General Assembly, Duran said.

Duran said the president will address the forum, as well as hold bilateral talks with participating heads of state and government, including the host Turkmenistan, on the sidelines.

Trade between Türkiye and Turkmenistan exceeded $2.2 billion last year, marking an 8.35 percent increase, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat stated this summer.

This year, Türkiye-Turkmenistan trade recorded a 26.5 percent growth in the first half.