Turkish president to visit Turkmenistan on Dec 11-12

Turkish president to visit Turkmenistan on Dec 11-12

ANKARA
Turkish president to visit Turkmenistan on Dec 11-12

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Turkmenistan on Dec. 11-12 to attend the International Peace and Security Forum, Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said on Dec. 9.

The forum is being held to mark the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s status of permanent neutrality and the designation of 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust” by the U.N. General Assembly, Duran said.

Duran said the president will address the forum, as well as hold bilateral talks with participating heads of state and government, including the host Turkmenistan, on the sidelines.

Trade between Türkiye and Turkmenistan exceeded $2.2 billion last year, marking an 8.35 percent increase, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat stated this summer.

This year, Türkiye-Turkmenistan trade recorded a 26.5 percent growth in the first half.

Erdoğan,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM
LATEST NEWS

  1. Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

    Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

  2. Aid flow into Gaza falls short of the ceasefire terms, Israeli figures show

    Aid flow into Gaza falls short of the ceasefire terms, Israeli figures show

  3. Syria permits group to restore Jewish property

    Syria permits group to restore Jewish property

  4. Anti-government protests draw thousands in Bulgaria

    Anti-government protests draw thousands in Bulgaria

  5. Erdoğan demands business world’s support in 'terror-free Türkiye' bid

    Erdoğan demands business world’s support in 'terror-free Türkiye' bid
Recommended
Iraq, Türkiye launch new visa scheme

Iraq, Türkiye launch new visa scheme
Türkiye won’t allow new chaos in Syria: Fidan

Türkiye won’t allow new chaos in Syria: Fidan
Türkiye, Hungary deepen defense ties with ‘long-term partnership’ vision

Türkiye, Hungary deepen defense ties with ‘long-term partnership’ vision
Gaza genocide undermines universal human rights values: Erdoğan

Gaza genocide undermines universal human rights values: Erdoğan
US moving closer to resolving F-35 issue with Türkiye: Envoy

US moving closer to resolving F-35 issue with Türkiye: Envoy
Türkiye vows continued support to Syria on its first anniversary

Türkiye vows continued support to Syria on its first anniversary
WORLD Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

Bulgaria's prime minister announced Thursday that his government was resigning after less than a year in office following a series of anti-corruption protests.
ECONOMY Central Bank cuts policy rate by 150 bps to 38 percent

Central Bank cuts policy rate by 150 bps to 38 percent

As widely expected, Türkiye’s Central Bank cut the policy rate (the one-week repo auction rate) from 39.5 percent to 38 percent.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿