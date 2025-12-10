Industrial, services companies take lead in innovation

ISTANBUL

A new survey indicates that 39.6 percent of enterprises with 10 or more employees were innovation-active during 2022–2024, compared with 39.8 percent in the previous period of 2020–2022, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on Dec. 10

Large enterprises, defined as those with more than 250 employees, led the way with 69.3 percent introducing new or improved products or business processes. The share was 36.6 percent among small firms with 10–49 employees and 49.6 percent among medium-sized enterprises with 50–249 employees.

By sector, innovation activity was higher in industry at 42.1 percent, compared with 36.9 percent in services.

Product innovation showed growth, rising from 19.8 percent in 2020–2022 to 23.6 percent in 2022–2024. Among product innovators, 80.3 percent introduced at least one product innovation, while 73.4 percent introduced at least one service innovation.

Business process innovation was reported by 36.1 percent of enterprises, up from 35 percent in the previous survey. The most common innovations were methods for producing goods or delivering services (77.2 percent), followed by accounting and administrative operations (71.5 percent) and information processing or communication methods (69.7 percent).

The survey also found that 48.3 percent of innovation-active enterprises registered a trademark. Patent applications accounted for 26.4 percent, while 22.4 percent relied on trade secrets. Industrial design registrations stood at 13.3 percent and copyright claims at 13.2 percent.