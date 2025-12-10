Türkiye's industrial production increases 2.2 percent in October

ISTANBUL

Türkiye's industrial production increased by 2.2 percent year-on-year in October, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Dec. 10.

In September, the country’s industrial output was up 3 percent on an annual basis.

All sub-sectors saw increases in October, while the mining and quarrying index increased the most, with 9.4 percent, TÜİK said.

Manufacturing index increased by 1.9 percent and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index increased by 0.6 percent in October 2025.

A closely watched survey released last week offered some optimism for the manufacturing outlook, with the PMI showing a slight improvement in November.

The Istanbul Chamber of Industry Türkiye Manufacturing PMI, compiled by S&P Global, registered at 48 last month, up from 46.5 in October.

Although still below the 50 no-change mark and, therefore, signaling an easing of business conditions during the month, the latest slowdown was the least pronounced since February, the survey said.

Intermediate goods production rose by 2.6 percent compared with October 2024, while durable consumer goods output plunged 9 percent annually, according to TÜİK numbers. Non-durable consumer goods output was down 5.7 percent.

In the energy sector, production increased by 5.4 percent and the capital goods manufacturing sector’s output soared 12.2 percent.

High technology production surged 27.5 percent in September compared with the same month of last year.

On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased by 0.8 percent in October, after contracting 2.1 percent in September.

The mining and quarrying index increased by 1.2 percent, the manufacturing index decreased by 0.9 percent, while the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index decreased by 1.2 percent.

Industrial production data serves as a key indicator of economic growth trends.

In the third quarter of 2025, the Turkish economy expanded by 3.7 percent year-on-year, slowing from 4.9 percent growth in the previous quarter.

Between July and September, the industry sector grew 6.5 percent compared with the same period of last year, while the annual expansion in the manufacturing sector was 7.7 percent, according to the latest GDP data.