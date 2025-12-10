Istanbul tops global traffic ranking as drivers lost 118 hours to congestion

ISTANBUL

Istanbul drivers have lost an average of 118 hours to congestion this year, making the metropolis the world’s most gridlocked city for the second year in a row, according to new data released by U.S.-based traffic analytics firm Inrix.

The study, which analyzed traffic conditions in more than 900 cities across 36 countries, shows that delays in Istanbul grew by 12 percent compared with last year, placing it ahead of Chicago, Mexico City, New York and Philadelphia.

Chicago and Mexico City also stand out as the only other cities where drivers lost more than 100 hours on the roads. In Europe, Dublin overtook London this year after the U.K. capital held the top spot in the region for four consecutive years.

Experts say Istanbul’s perennial traffic woes are rooted in a combination of rapid urban growth, high population density and geographical constraints.

The city of more than 15 million people straddles two continents, with the Bosphorus and surrounding waterways funneling vehicle flows through a limited number of bridge and tunnel crossings.

Urban expansion driven by migration from across Türkiye has further intensified travel demand, often outpacing infrastructure upgrades.

Analysts note that Istanbul’s road network is already operating beyond capacity during peak hours, leaving little room to absorb additional pressure.

Field observations point to another layer of the problem: Driver behavior. Illegal double-parking, running red lights, lane violations and wrong-way driving are frequently cited as practices that worsen bottlenecks, particularly during rush hours.

Traffic congestion is costing the city’s economy an estimated $6 billion to $7 billion a year, according to experts.

Forecasts show that daily travel demand will reach 38 million trips by 2040, raising questions about whether current infrastructure can absorb such volumes without extensive long-term planning.

According to some experts, the megacity’s worsening traffic gridlock could be alleviated by embracing micromobility options such as bicycles and scooters.