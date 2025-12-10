Istanbul tops global traffic ranking as drivers lost 118 hours to congestion

Istanbul tops global traffic ranking as drivers lost 118 hours to congestion

ISTANBUL
Istanbul tops global traffic ranking as drivers lost 118 hours to congestion

Istanbul drivers have lost an average of 118 hours to congestion this year, making the metropolis the world’s most gridlocked city for the second year in a row, according to new data released by U.S.-based traffic analytics firm Inrix.

The study, which analyzed traffic conditions in more than 900 cities across 36 countries, shows that delays in Istanbul grew by 12 percent compared with last year, placing it ahead of Chicago, Mexico City, New York and Philadelphia.

Chicago and Mexico City also stand out as the only other cities where drivers lost more than 100 hours on the roads. In Europe, Dublin overtook London this year after the U.K. capital held the top spot in the region for four consecutive years.

Experts say Istanbul’s perennial traffic woes are rooted in a combination of rapid urban growth, high population density and geographical constraints.

The city of more than 15 million people straddles two continents, with the Bosphorus and surrounding waterways funneling vehicle flows through a limited number of bridge and tunnel crossings.

Urban expansion driven by migration from across Türkiye has further intensified travel demand, often outpacing infrastructure upgrades.

Analysts note that Istanbul’s road network is already operating beyond capacity during peak hours, leaving little room to absorb additional pressure.

Field observations point to another layer of the problem: Driver behavior. Illegal double-parking, running red lights, lane violations and wrong-way driving are frequently cited as practices that worsen bottlenecks, particularly during rush hours.

Traffic congestion is costing the city’s economy an estimated $6 billion to $7 billion a year, according to experts.

Forecasts show that daily travel demand will reach 38 million trips by 2040, raising questions about whether current infrastructure can absorb such volumes without extensive long-term planning.

According to some experts, the megacity’s worsening traffic gridlock could be alleviated by embracing micromobility options such as bicycles and scooters. 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM
LATEST NEWS

  1. Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

    Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

  2. Aid flow into Gaza falls short of the ceasefire terms, Israeli figures show

    Aid flow into Gaza falls short of the ceasefire terms, Israeli figures show

  3. Syria permits group to restore Jewish property

    Syria permits group to restore Jewish property

  4. Anti-government protests draw thousands in Bulgaria

    Anti-government protests draw thousands in Bulgaria

  5. Erdoğan demands business world’s support in 'terror-free Türkiye' bid

    Erdoğan demands business world’s support in 'terror-free Türkiye' bid
Recommended
Erdoğan demands business world’s support in terror-free Türkiye bid

Erdoğan demands business world’s support in 'terror-free Türkiye' bid
CHP’s Özel holds talks with Key Party leader

CHP’s Özel holds talks with Key Party leader
Three children killed, one critically injured in Istanbul apartment fire

Three children killed, one critically injured in Istanbul apartment fire
Ukraine leads Antalya tourism growth as city nears all-time visitor record

Ukraine leads Antalya tourism growth as city nears all-time visitor record
Library on wheels travels 15,000 km to bring books to Kırklareli’s rural children

Library on wheels travels 15,000 km to bring books to Kırklareli’s rural children
Istranca foothills emerge as seasonal haven for campers, photographers

Istranca foothills emerge as seasonal haven for campers, photographers
Turkish teachers at Istanbul’s Italian high school strike over pay gap

Turkish teachers at Istanbul’s Italian high school strike over pay gap
WORLD Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

Bulgaria's prime minister announced Thursday that his government was resigning after less than a year in office following a series of anti-corruption protests.
ECONOMY Central Bank cuts policy rate by 150 bps to 38 percent

Central Bank cuts policy rate by 150 bps to 38 percent

As widely expected, Türkiye’s Central Bank cut the policy rate (the one-week repo auction rate) from 39.5 percent to 38 percent.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿