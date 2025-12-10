UN migration agency praises Türkiye's record tent donation for Sudan

GENEVA
The second aid ship carrying 10,080 tents provided under the leadership of the AFAD to meet shelter needs in Sudan departed from Mersin International Port.

Türkiye has donated 30,000 family tents to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to aid those displaced by Sudan's ongoing conflict, marking the largest in-kind shelter contribution the agency has ever received for the country, IOM announced on Tuesday.

"This contribution from the Republic of Türkiye is both timely and deeply appreciated," said IOM Director General Amy Pope in a statement.

"So many families in Sudan are living without even the most basic protection. This support will enable IOM and its partners to expand their shelter response and reach families who have lost nearly everything, giving them a safer place to stay and a small measure of security as they rebuild their lives."

The donation arrives amid what IOM describes as one of the world's most severe humanitarian crises in Sudan, where 11.6 million people require urgent shelter but only 9.4 percent of needs under the Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan are funded.

Millions of displaced individuals endure overcrowded or makeshift conditions, vulnerable to extreme weather, disease and insecurity.

Pope highlighted a near-empty warehouse during his recent visit to Sudan, which spurred accelerated collaboration between IOM and Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), enabling the swift delivery of the tents.

Despite access challenges in regions like Darfur and Kordofan, IOM noted the aid will reach families in some of the most difficult areas.

The agency stressed the need for sustained international backing to provide essential protection for the displaced.

 

