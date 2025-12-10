Türkiye, Hungary deepen defense ties with ‘long-term partnership’ vision

ANKARA

Türkiye and Hungary are strengthening their defense industry cooperation “on the basis of long-term strategic goals and mutual trust,” Türkiye’s defense procurement chief said on Dec. 9.

Haluk Görgün, head of the Defense Industries Agency, said in a social media statement that the two countries signed key documents during the seventh meeting of the high-level strategic cooperation council between the countries in Istanbul, marking the start of “a new phase” in bilateral defense collaboration.

According to Görgün, a newly signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) on defense industry cooperation sets out a framework for assessing joint opportunities between companies and developing future projects.

As part of the agreements, Turkish defense and technology company Aselsan and Hungary’s 4iG Space and Defense Technologies issued a declaration of intent to establish a joint venture.

Görgün said the growing dialogue was “more than a commercial exchange,” noting that deep and meaningful collaborations will continue to increase.

Türkiye and Hungary also expanded cooperation in education during the council meeting.

Within this scope, Türkiye’s Council of Higher Education (YÖK) and Hungary’s Culture and Innovation Ministry signed a memorandum of understanding and a 2025-2028 implementation protocol on cooperation in higher education.

The protocol aims to increase student and academic staff mobility, support joint academic work, and strengthen cooperation between universities. It lays out concrete steps in areas ranging from joint degree programs and student exchanges to internship opportunities and the recognition of diplomas.

Under the MoU, Türkiye and Hungary will encourage the establishment and implementation of joint undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degree programs, and organize reciprocal exchange programs for students and academic staff.