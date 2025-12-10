Türkiye, Hungary deepen defense ties with ‘long-term partnership’ vision

Türkiye, Hungary deepen defense ties with ‘long-term partnership’ vision

ANKARA
Türkiye, Hungary deepen defense ties with ‘long-term partnership’ vision

Türkiye and Hungary are strengthening their defense industry cooperation “on the basis of long-term strategic goals and mutual trust,” Türkiye’s defense procurement chief said on Dec. 9.

Haluk Görgün, head of the Defense Industries Agency, said in a social media statement that the two countries signed key documents during the seventh meeting of the high-level strategic cooperation council between the countries in Istanbul, marking the start of “a new phase” in bilateral defense collaboration.

According to Görgün, a newly signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) on defense industry cooperation sets out a framework for assessing joint opportunities between companies and developing future projects.

As part of the agreements, Turkish defense and technology company Aselsan and Hungary’s 4iG Space and Defense Technologies issued a declaration of intent to establish a joint venture.

Görgün said the growing dialogue was “more than a commercial exchange,” noting that deep and meaningful collaborations will continue to increase.

Türkiye and Hungary also expanded cooperation in education during the council meeting.

Within this scope, Türkiye’s Council of Higher Education (YÖK) and Hungary’s Culture and Innovation Ministry signed a memorandum of understanding and a 2025-2028 implementation protocol on cooperation in higher education.

The protocol aims to increase student and academic staff mobility, support joint academic work, and strengthen cooperation between universities. It lays out concrete steps in areas ranging from joint degree programs and student exchanges to internship opportunities and the recognition of diplomas.

Under the MoU, Türkiye and Hungary will encourage the establishment and implementation of joint undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degree programs, and organize reciprocal exchange programs for students and academic staff.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM
LATEST NEWS

  1. Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

    Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

  2. Aid flow into Gaza falls short of the ceasefire terms, Israeli figures show

    Aid flow into Gaza falls short of the ceasefire terms, Israeli figures show

  3. Syria permits group to restore Jewish property

    Syria permits group to restore Jewish property

  4. Anti-government protests draw thousands in Bulgaria

    Anti-government protests draw thousands in Bulgaria

  5. Erdoğan demands business world’s support in 'terror-free Türkiye' bid

    Erdoğan demands business world’s support in 'terror-free Türkiye' bid
Recommended
Iraq, Türkiye launch new visa scheme

Iraq, Türkiye launch new visa scheme
Türkiye won’t allow new chaos in Syria: Fidan

Türkiye won’t allow new chaos in Syria: Fidan
Turkish president to visit Turkmenistan on Dec 11-12

Turkish president to visit Turkmenistan on Dec 11-12
Gaza genocide undermines universal human rights values: Erdoğan

Gaza genocide undermines universal human rights values: Erdoğan
US moving closer to resolving F-35 issue with Türkiye: Envoy

US moving closer to resolving F-35 issue with Türkiye: Envoy
Türkiye vows continued support to Syria on its first anniversary

Türkiye vows continued support to Syria on its first anniversary
WORLD Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

Bulgaria's prime minister announced Thursday that his government was resigning after less than a year in office following a series of anti-corruption protests.
ECONOMY Central Bank cuts policy rate by 150 bps to 38 percent

Central Bank cuts policy rate by 150 bps to 38 percent

As widely expected, Türkiye’s Central Bank cut the policy rate (the one-week repo auction rate) from 39.5 percent to 38 percent.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿