Hungarian PM in Türkiye for strategic talks

ANKARA

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Türkiye Sunday evening at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, setting the stage for key discussions on advancing bilateral ties, particularly in the defense industry.

The visit will feature the seventh meeting of the Türkiye-Hungary High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (YDSK), where the two leaders will review relations and address regional and global issues.

Prior to the council session, the inaugural meeting of the Türkiye-Hungary Joint Consultation Mechanism takes place in Istanbul.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and National Intelligence Organization (MİT) chief İbrahim Kalın are among the participants.

Fidan is expected to highlight ongoing efforts to strengthen the enhanced strategic partnership across all areas.

The mechanism aims to bolster cooperation in military, security, defense industry and counterterrorism fields.

A major agenda item includes expanding defense industry collaboration through new projects.

The previous YDSK meeting occurred in Budapest on Dec. 18, 2023, co-chaired by Erdoğan and Orban.

Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran announced the visit on his X account, noting that Orban and his delegation are in Türkiye for the seventh YDSK meeting.

He added that the talks will evaluate all aspects of the enhanced strategic partnership and include exchanges on current regional and global matters.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu welcomed Orban at Istanbul Airport.

"We hope the discussions under President Erdoğan's leadership and the agreements to be signed will contribute to regional stability and the prosperity of our countries," Uraloğlu said.

Türkiye and Hungary elevated their relations to an enhanced strategic partnership during Erdoğan's 2023 visit to Budapest, marking the centennial of their friendship treaty.

Ties have grown in various sectors in recent years. The leaders last met in May at an informal Organization of Turkic States (OTS) summit in Budapest.

Türkiye is a full OTS member alongside Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, while Hungary holds observer status with Turkmenistan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Several agreements to reinforce bilateral relations are anticipated during the visit.