EU supports Türkiye’s exporters in green economy transition

ISTANBUL

The European Union (EU), in collaboration with the Industry and Technology Ministry, will support the “Green Economy Transition Project” with a total budget of 7 million euros to accelerate sustainability efforts across key export sectors.

According to a statement from the Istanbul Apparel Exporters’ Association (İHKİB), the three-year initiative will focus on reducing the carbon and water footprints of the apparel, textile, chemical and logistics industries.

Mustafa Gültepe, president of the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM) and İHKİB, emphasized that the twin transformation — digital and green — will be one of the most decisive dynamics in future global competition. He noted that TİM and its 61 affiliated exporters’ associations are already running numerous projects in this field and continue to develop new initiatives.

“This 7-million-euro project brings together the textile, chemical and logistics sectors, which are vital links in the apparel value chain. Alongside TİM and İHKİB, we will implement the project with the Istanbul Textile and Raw Materials Exporters’ Association [İTHİB], the Istanbul Chemicals and Chemical Products Exporters’ Association [İKMİB] and the International Transporters’ Association [UND],” he explained.

Gültepe added that the project will strengthen companies’ capacity to measure and reduce their carbon and water footprints. “As the most comprehensive initiative of its kind in Türkiye, this 36-month project will enhance the competitiveness of our firms,” he said.

Gültepe underlined that the project will make a significant contribution to the green transformation of partner industries and to their transition toward a circular economy.