Türkiye to develop its own security system to counter drone, bird threats

ISTANBUL

Türkiye will develop its own autonomous system to counter bird and first-person-view (FPV) drone threats at the country’s airports, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced.

Uraloğlu introduced the “Savuran Project”, a domestically developed autonomous air security system that integrates detection, identification, tracking, and intervention functions under a single architecture. The system combines drones, sensor fusion, artificial intelligence and autonomous mission capabilities to safeguard civil aviation.

“The Savuran Project is designed to detect and effectively neutralize both bird-related risks and FPV drone threats,” Uraloğlu said, emphasizing that the initiative is being carried out by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. He noted that the project aims to deliver a high-precision air defense solution for civil airports and other critical facilities.

As part of the program, two specialized drone platforms will be developed. The first will focus on guiding and dispersing bird flocks away from runways and approach corridors. Equipped with long-endurance flight capabilities and high-frequency ultrasonic acoustic deterrent systems, this drone will ensure safe redirection of bird flocks using entirely non-lethal methods that minimize environmental and human impact.

The second platform will be dedicated to countering FPV drones, providing effective intervention against potential threats to airport operations.