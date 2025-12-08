Employment in construction industry hits all-time high

ANKARA

Türkiye’s construction industry reached a milestone in September, with the number of wage earners climbing to 2.02 million, marking the highest level ever recorded.

This also represents the third consecutive month of record-breaking employment in the sector.

According to Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) data, total wage employment across the industry, construction and trade services sectors rose by 1.1 percent year-on-year to 16.2 million in September. While employment in the industrial sector fell by 3.7 percent, the trade-services industry posted a 2.5 percent increase.

The strongest growth was observed in construction, where employment surged 7.4 percent compared to the same month last year, adding 139,745 workers.

This figure is the highest since TÜİK began publishing the series in January 2009, covering a span of 201 months.

The upward trend began in July, when construction employment surpassed 2 million for the first time. It continued in August with 2.01 million, and September’s figures confirmed a third consecutive record.

Breaking down the September data, 1.33 million workers were employed in building construction, 260,592 in non-building construction and 436,059 in specialized construction activities.