Türkiye urges UN action on Israel's 'expansionist' moves

ANKARA

sraeli soldiers walk past a man during a military operation in the town of Qalqiya, in the occupied West Bank.

Türkiye on Thursday reiterated the need for the international community to take decisive steps against Israel’s actions in the region.

Israel has continued its aggression in the West Bank and Jerusalem and pursued expansionist policies aimed at destabilizing Syria and Lebanon, National Defense Ministry spokesperson Zeki Aktürk said at a weekly press briefing.

“We once again state that the international community, first and foremost the U.N., must demonstrate a determined and enforceable will and take steps against Israel’s actions that threaten regional peace and stability.” he said.

He stressed the need for the uninterrupted and safe delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, the provision of urgent civilian needs and the full implementation of ceasefire conditions.

Ensuring these, he said, is essential for stability in the wider region, adding that Türkiye would continue supporting all constructive international efforts.

Ankara to host NATO Leaders’ Summit in 2026

Aktürk also highlighted Türkiye’s role in NATO, noting that the country had successfully fulfilled all its responsibilities since joining the Alliance in 1952.

“As a natural result of Türkiye’s active diplomacy and prominent global role supported by multidimensional military activities, the NATO Leaders’ Summit will be held in Ankara in July 2026,” he said.

The summit program will also include a Defense Industry Forum and a NATO Defense Ministers Meeting.

He added that two additional high-profile NATO events will be hosted in Türkiye that same year.

The NATO Communicators Conference, focusing on communication approaches within the current security environment and innovations in strategic communication, will be held in Istanbul in September.

Meanwhile, the third edition of NATO EDGE, organized under the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) and covering topics from artificial intelligence and cyber security to command-and-control systems and data-sharing technologies, will be held in Izmir on Nov. 17-19, 2026.

Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) participates in NATO exercises

Aktürk said the Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) continued their training and exercise activities successfully, noting Türkiye’s participation in the Loyal Dolos NATO Combat Readiness computer-assisted command-post exercise in Poland.

He added that as part of the Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 mission, naval units from Italy, Germany and Albania were conducting port visits in Aksaz, Canakkale and Izmir, respectively, while a French Navy vessel was making a port call in Antalya.

KIZILELMA fighter jet achieves milestone

Aktürk emphasized the continued enhancement of the TAF’s capabilities through domestically developed strategic and technological systems.

On Nov. 29, Türkiye achieved a global first when the Bayraktar KIZILELMA uncrewed fighter jet, developed by Baykar, successfully destroyed an airborne target over the Black Sea using TUBITAK-SAGE’s Gokdogan beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile guided by ASELSAN’s Murad AESA radar.

He said Türkiye’s Machinery and Chemical Industry Corporation (MKE) had completed deliveries of various weapons and ammunition over the past week.

He noted that MKE had, for the first time in its history, been listed among the world’s top 100 defense companies by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), describing the achievement as evidence of the advanced level reached by Türkiye’s defense industry.

Aktürk also announced the signing of a contract between Türkiye’s ASFAT and the Romanian Defense Ministry for the export of a corvette, attended by Deputy Minister of National Defense Musa Heybet. He said the construction of the first test block of Türkiye’s national submarine (MILDEN) had begun following the start of block construction for the TF-2000 Air Defense Destroyer.

“These historic accomplishments stand as clear indicators of the high level our national defense sector has achieved,” he said, congratulating all contributors.