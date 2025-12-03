Ankara slams Barzani’s office over Bahçeli statement

ANKARA

Türkiye has harshly criticized Iraq’s Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leadership for targeting Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli.

“The statement released today [Dec. 2] on behalf of the ‘Office of the Spokesperson for Barzani Headquarters’ targeting Mr. Devlet Bahçeli... is unacceptable with regard to both substance and the language used,” read a statement issued by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

It called on the KDR leadership “to provide clarification concerning this disrespectful and provocative statement, which contains baseless allegations, and to take immediate action against those responsible.”

Masoud Barzani attended a conference in the Turkish province of Şırnak over the weekend along with a number of politicians from the region. What created unease was that he was accompanied by his armed bodyguards.

In an interview, Bahçeli criticized these images as disrespect to Türkiye’s sovereignty.

On Dec. 2, the Interior Ministry opened an investigation into the incident.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in his address at the parliament on Dec. 3, also criticized the statement from Barzani’s office.

“We deem unacceptable and disapprove the disrespectful and impertinent statements that target Mr. Devlet Bahçeli,” he said. This must be corrected, Erdoğan said, repeating that all necessary diplomatic measures have been taken accordingly.