Ankara slams Barzani’s office over Bahçeli statement

Ankara slams Barzani’s office over Bahçeli statement

ANKARA
Ankara slams Barzani’s office over Bahçeli statement

Türkiye has harshly criticized Iraq’s Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leadership for targeting Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli.

“The statement released today [Dec. 2] on behalf of the ‘Office of the Spokesperson for Barzani Headquarters’ targeting Mr. Devlet Bahçeli... is unacceptable with regard to both substance and the language used,” read a statement issued by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

It called on the KDR leadership “to provide clarification concerning this disrespectful and provocative statement, which contains baseless allegations, and to take immediate action against those responsible.”

Masoud Barzani attended a conference in the Turkish province of Şırnak over the weekend along with a number of politicians from the region. What created unease was that he was accompanied by his armed bodyguards.

In an interview, Bahçeli criticized these images as disrespect to Türkiye’s sovereignty.

On Dec. 2, the Interior Ministry opened an investigation into the incident.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in his address at the parliament on Dec. 3, also criticized the statement from Barzani’s office.

“We deem unacceptable and disapprove the disrespectful and impertinent statements that target Mr. Devlet Bahçeli,” he said. This must be corrected, Erdoğan said, repeating that all necessary diplomatic measures have been taken accordingly.

Foreign Ministry ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish FM attends OSCE council in Vienna

Turkish FM attends OSCE council in Vienna
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish FM attends OSCE council in Vienna

    Turkish FM attends OSCE council in Vienna

  2. Türkiye weighs under-15 ban in social media regulation for minors

    Türkiye weighs under-15 ban in social media regulation for minors

  3. Erdoğan announces second action plan for people with disabilities

    Erdoğan announces second action plan for people with disabilities

  4. Parliament speaker says peace bid enters 'riskiest phase'

    Parliament speaker says peace bid enters 'riskiest phase'

  5. Israel awaits return of last hostage remains from Gaza

    Israel awaits return of last hostage remains from Gaza
Recommended
Fidan, Rutte discuss Black Sea security, Russia-Ukraine war

Fidan, Rutte discuss Black Sea security, Russia-Ukraine war
Turkish, French presidents discuss Ukraine war, global issues

Turkish, French presidents discuss Ukraine war, global issues
Türkiye ready to take lead in Black Sea security, sources say

Türkiye ready to take lead in Black Sea security, sources say
Türkiye urges UN to back resolution on Syrian Golan, condemns Israeli agression

Türkiye urges UN to back resolution on Syrian Golan, condemns Israeli agression
Turkish top diplomat to attend NATO meeting, discuss Ukraine war

Turkish top diplomat to attend NATO meeting, discuss Ukraine war
Turkish, Iranian FMs vow to ramp up trade, security ties

Turkish, Iranian FM's vow to ramp up trade, security ties
WORLD Israel awaits return of last hostage remains from Gaza

Israel awaits return of last hostage remains from Gaza

Israel awaited the return of the last hostage remains held by Palestinian militants in Gaza, as the military said on Dec. 4 that those of a Thai national had been identified after they were handed over.

ECONOMY Tight monetary policy stance will strengthen disinflation, says Karahan

Tight monetary policy stance will strengthen disinflation, says Karahan

The tight monetary policy stance, which will be maintained until price stability is achieved, will strengthen the disinflation process through demand, exchange rate and expectation channels, Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan has said.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Jhon Duran scored with a powerful header in the final moments of second-half stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Fenerbahçe against league leader Galatasaray in a fiercely contested Intercontinental Derby on Dec. 1, preventing the visiting side from increasing its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig table.  
﻿