Türkiye, US, Qatar, Egypt to hold Gaza talks in Miami

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday will attend a meeting focusing on Gaza in Miami, U.S., the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Our minister will attend the Gaza-focused meeting tomorrow (Dec.19) in Miami, with officials participating from the U.S., Egypt and Qatar," the statement said.

“Discussions will also be held on other regional issues,” the ministry added.

"Türkiye will continue to fight determinedly on every front to ensure that what is happening in Gaza is not forgotten, that justice is served," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said during a speech on Thursday.

Earlier, a White House official told Anadolu Agency that special envoy Steve Witkoff will meet Turkish, Qatari and Egyptian representatives to discuss the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

The meeting comes nearly two months after a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect. The first phase of the deal included a halt to hostilities, partial Israeli withdrawal, hostage-prisoner exchanges, and the entry of full humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave.

The second phase, as envisioned in U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan, requires the deployment of an international stabilization force (ISF), disarmament of Hamas, full Israeli withdrawal, and the formation of a "technocratic" Palestinian committee to temporarily rule Gaza.

Progress in moving to that phase of October's agreement between Israel and Hamas, which was brokered by Washington and its regional allies, has so far been slow.

The ceasefire also remains fragile with both sides alleging violations, and mediators fearing that Israel and Hamas alike are stalling.

Israel said it had struck and killed the head of weapons production in Hamas's military wing in the Gaza Strip last weekend, a move that reportedly sparked Trump to warn of jeopardizing the truce.

Trump said Netanyahu would "probably come to see me in Florida," where the U.S. president will be staying over the Christmas holidays at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

"He would like to see me. We haven't set it up formally, but he'd like to see me," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked about a report by the Axios news site that Netanyahu was expected to visit on Dec. 29.

Trump said in a televised address to the nation on Wednesday that the Gaza truce had brought peace to the Middle East "for the first time in 3,000 years."

Hamas's Gaza chief Khalil al-Hayya said Sunday that the militant group had a "legitimate right" to hold weapons. Israel has repeatedly insisted Hamas "will be disarmed."

The third phase includes the reconstruction of the vast areas of Gaza levelled by Israel's retaliatory military campaign for Hamas's October 2023 attack on Israel.

Palestinians have accused Israel of repeatedly violating the ceasefire, which halted the two-year war that has killed over 70,000 people – mostly women and children – and injured over 170,000 others since October 2023.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 395 Palestinians have been killed and 1,088 others wounded in Israeli attacks since the truce took effect.