Türkiye extends Libya troop presence for another two years

ANKARA

The Turkish parliament has approved the extension of the Turkish army’s deployment in Libya for an additional two years starting from Jan. 2, 2026.

Signed by President Erdoğan and presented to the Turkish parliament, the motion underscores the importance of prolonging Turkish forces' deployment in Libya to preserve the ceasefire and foster political negotiations.

It also stressed that stability in Libya is in Türkiye’s national interest.

“The continued inability to hold elections in Libya has prolonged political uncertainty and governance problems, putting at risk the calm achieved on the ground through great sacrifice and posing a serious obstacle to lasting stability,” the motion read, underscoring the importance of stability in the country.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) will continue its mission in and around Tripoli until 2028 in line with the motion. Türkiye had deployed troops to the North African country in line with a memorandum of understanding with the UN-recognized government in Tripoli in late 2019.

The Turkish engagement in Libya had drastically changed the balances in Libya in favor of the Tripoli government, which was on the brink of defeat against General Khafter, who governs the eastern part of Libya.

Since then, Türkiye also established ties with the Benghazi government and Khafter in a bid to support the unification of Libya and facilitate elections.

In the meantime, Libya Chief of General Staff Gen. Mohammed Ali Al-Haddad paid a visit to Ankara on Dec. 23 to hold talks with Turkish Chief of General Staff Gen. Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu. The visiting general was also received by Defense Minister Yaşar Güler.