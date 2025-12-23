Montenegro restores visa-free travel for Turkish nationals

Montenegro restores visa-free travel for Turkish nationals

ANKARA
Montenegro restores visa-free travel for Turkish nationals

Montenegro has reinstated visa-free travel for Turkish nationals nearly two months after the regime was suspended following a knife attack incident in the capital, Turkish media reported on Dec. 23, citing sources at the Foreign Ministry.

The decision is expected to enter into force later this week, the sources said.

Montenegro had introduced changes to visa procedures for Turkish citizens in October, a move that caused disruptions to travel plans.

The suspension followed a knife attack against a Montenegrin man on Oct. 25, which was initially reported by local media as involving Turkish nationals.

The incident triggered a wave of anti-Turkish sentiment in parts of Podgorica, prompting the prime minister to announce a temporary halt to visa-free travel for Turkish citizens.

Meanwhile, Montenegrin media reported that although visa-free travel will resume, the permitted length of stay for Turkish nationals will be reduced from 90 days to 30 days.

Reports also noted that the visa regime could be reimposed should authorities assess a heightened security risk.

According to the media, protests held in Podgorica the day after the attack saw a vehicle with Turkish license plates set on fire, while a restaurant owned by Turkish nationals was vandalized.

At that time, police said several violent altercations involving Turkish citizens took place in Podgorica over the past 24 hours, resulting in the detention of about 45 Turkish nationals.

However, Montenegro’s Higher Court in Podgorica announced on Oct. 31 that two individuals detained on allegations of involvement in the knife attack in the city were released after it was determined they were not connected to the incident.

Montenegrin police data indicate that approximately 13,300 Turkish nationals currently reside in the country.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, Lebanese presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

Turkish, Lebanese presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional developments
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Lebanese presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

    Turkish, Lebanese presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

  2. Libya’s Tripoli-based government confirms death of army chief

    Libya’s Tripoli-based government confirms death of army chief

  3. Türkiye increases minimum wage by 27 percent for 2026

    Türkiye increases minimum wage by 27 percent for 2026

  4. Montenegro restores visa-free travel for Turkish nationals

    Montenegro restores visa-free travel for Turkish nationals

  5. Türkiye to move up to a higher league in science and technology: Erdoğan

    Türkiye to move up to a higher league in science and technology: Erdoğan
Recommended
Türkiye extends Libya troop presence for another two years

Türkiye extends Libya troop presence for another two years
Deadly clashes in Aleppo as Türkiye urges SDF not to be obstacle to Syrias stability

Deadly clashes in Aleppo as Türkiye urges SDF not to be obstacle to Syria's stability
Turkish, Syrian officials urge SDF to integrate with national army

Turkish, Syrian officials urge SDF to integrate with national army
Türkiye says Israeli violations complicate Gaza peace efforts

Türkiye says Israeli violations complicate Gaza peace efforts
Türkiye to persist in diplomatic goals with resolve, says Fidan

Türkiye to persist in diplomatic goals with resolve, says Fidan
Türkiye, US, Qatar, Egypt to hold Gaza talks in Miami

Türkiye, US, Qatar, Egypt to hold Gaza talks in Miami
WORLD Gazans fear renewed displacement as Israel says no full withdrawal

Gazans fear renewed displacement as Israel says no full withdrawal

Palestinians in the war-town Gaza Strip experiences a renewed concern over possible displacement amid Israe continued attacks, with Israeli defense minister saying that the army will never leave all of Gaza.
ECONOMY Türkiye increases minimum wage by 27 percent for 2026

Türkiye increases minimum wage by 27 percent for 2026

Türkiye’s Labour and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan announced on Dec. 23 that the country's minimum wage will increase to 28,075 Turkish Liras ($655) net per month starting Jan. 1, 2026.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿