Montenegro restores visa-free travel for Turkish nationals

ANKARA

Montenegro has reinstated visa-free travel for Turkish nationals nearly two months after the regime was suspended following a knife attack incident in the capital, Turkish media reported on Dec. 23, citing sources at the Foreign Ministry.

The decision is expected to enter into force later this week, the sources said.

Montenegro had introduced changes to visa procedures for Turkish citizens in October, a move that caused disruptions to travel plans.

The suspension followed a knife attack against a Montenegrin man on Oct. 25, which was initially reported by local media as involving Turkish nationals.

The incident triggered a wave of anti-Turkish sentiment in parts of Podgorica, prompting the prime minister to announce a temporary halt to visa-free travel for Turkish citizens.

Meanwhile, Montenegrin media reported that although visa-free travel will resume, the permitted length of stay for Turkish nationals will be reduced from 90 days to 30 days.

Reports also noted that the visa regime could be reimposed should authorities assess a heightened security risk.

According to the media, protests held in Podgorica the day after the attack saw a vehicle with Turkish license plates set on fire, while a restaurant owned by Turkish nationals was vandalized.

At that time, police said several violent altercations involving Turkish citizens took place in Podgorica over the past 24 hours, resulting in the detention of about 45 Turkish nationals.

However, Montenegro’s Higher Court in Podgorica announced on Oct. 31 that two individuals detained on allegations of involvement in the knife attack in the city were released after it was determined they were not connected to the incident.

Montenegrin police data indicate that approximately 13,300 Turkish nationals currently reside in the country.