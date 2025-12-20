Türkiye to persist in diplomatic goals with resolve, says Fidan

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated on Friday that Türkiye will persist in its efforts to achieve diplomatic goals, drawing on its longstanding tradition, as the 16th Ambassadors Conference concluded in Ankara.

In a post on X, Fidan described the Dec. 15-19 event, themed “Foreign Policy Promoting Peace, Stability, and Prosperity,” as focusing on internal assessments, consultations on regional and global matters, and future steps.

He highlighted discussions spanning economy, defense, security, multilateralism, digitalization, mediation, connectivity, energy, environment, migration and visa policies.

“We had the opportunity to listen first-hand to the views and recommendations of our ambassadors, who represent our country with great dedication in the regions where they serve,” Fidan said.

“In line with the outcomes of our conference, we will continue to work with determination to achieve the goals we have set, drawing strength from our deep-rooted diplomatic tradition,” he added.

Meanwhile, Fidan participated in a critical meeting in Miami on Friday regarding U.S. President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan.

The session, addressing the next phase of the October agreement, involved Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, Fidan, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

Held amid ongoing ceasefire violations, the talks reportedly explored coordinated pressure on Israel and Hamas to advance progress, as both sides appear reluctant.

Hamas political bureau member Basem Naim stated ahead of the summit that the discussions must end Israel’s “violations” of the truce.

“Palestinians expect mediators to stop Israeli aggression, halt all violations and inconsistencies, and force Israel to comply with the Sharm El-Sheikh agreement’s requirements,” he told Al Jazeera.

The second phase envisions Hamas relinquishing control over Gaza, dismantling military infrastructure, deploying an international stabilization force, forming a peace council, establishing a technocratic Palestinian administration, advancing Israeli withdrawal and easing border crossings.

Despite the ceasefire, Israeli forces have continued attacks and humanitarian aid restrictions in Gaza, maintaining a fragile situation, according to reports.