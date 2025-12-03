Fidan, Rutte discuss Black Sea security, Russia-Ukraine war

Fidan, Rutte discuss Black Sea security, Russia-Ukraine war

BRUSSELS
Fidan, Rutte discuss Black Sea security, Russia-Ukraine war

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte have discussed the latest developments in the Black Sea after Ukraine attacked three commercial tankers and ongoing efforts to end its war with Russia.

Fidan and Rutte held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Dec. 3, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

The two diplomats discussed intensified diplomatic engagements to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the security in the Black Sea. Ankara has expressed its frustration over the Ukrainian sea drone attacks on three commercial tankers bound for Russia in the past days.

Türkiye has been paying significant importance to preventing the spread of the war to the Black Sea and maintaining maritime safety.

Fidan and Rutte also exchanged views on the next NATO leaders summit to be held in Ankara in July 2026. The sources said they also reviewed the contributions of the Turkish defense industry to the NATO allies.

On the margins of the meeting, Fidan is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot, British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel, Spanish Foreign Minister Joıse Manuel Albares, Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand and Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski.

He also held a trilateral with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georg Georgşev and Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu.

 Fidan to attend OSCE meeting in Vienna

Following the NATO meeting, Fidan will travel to Vienna to attend the foreign ministerial of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) on Dec. 4 and 5.

In his address to the meeting, Fidan will reiterate that Türkiye welcomes the efforts to end the Ukraine war through negotiations that would lead to a fair and permanent peace. The minister will also repeat Türkiye’s readiness to contribute to these efforts.

He will also underline the fact that the only way to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian problem is a two-state solution and will mention recent achievements between Azerbaijan and Armenia for permanent peace.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish FM attends OSCE council in Vienna

Turkish FM attends OSCE council in Vienna
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish FM attends OSCE council in Vienna

    Turkish FM attends OSCE council in Vienna

  2. Putin in India for first trip since 2021

    Putin in India for first trip since 2021

  3. Türkiye weighs under-15 ban in social media regulation for minors

    Türkiye weighs under-15 ban in social media regulation for minors

  4. Erdoğan announces second action plan for people with disabilities

    Erdoğan announces second action plan for people with disabilities

  5. Parliament speaker says peace bid enters 'riskiest phase'

    Parliament speaker says peace bid enters 'riskiest phase'
Recommended
Ankara slams Barzani’s office over Bahçeli statement

Ankara slams Barzani’s office over Bahçeli statement
Turkish, French presidents discuss Ukraine war, global issues

Turkish, French presidents discuss Ukraine war, global issues
Türkiye ready to take lead in Black Sea security, sources say

Türkiye ready to take lead in Black Sea security, sources say
Türkiye urges UN to back resolution on Syrian Golan, condemns Israeli agression

Türkiye urges UN to back resolution on Syrian Golan, condemns Israeli agression
Turkish top diplomat to attend NATO meeting, discuss Ukraine war

Turkish top diplomat to attend NATO meeting, discuss Ukraine war
Turkish, Iranian FMs vow to ramp up trade, security ties

Turkish, Iranian FM's vow to ramp up trade, security ties
WORLD Putin in India for first trip since 2021

Putin in India for first trip since 2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Dec. 4 began his first visit to India since 2021, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailing the "time-tested" ties between the two nations.
ECONOMY Tight monetary policy stance will strengthen disinflation, says Karahan

Tight monetary policy stance will strengthen disinflation, says Karahan

The tight monetary policy stance, which will be maintained until price stability is achieved, will strengthen the disinflation process through demand, exchange rate and expectation channels, Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan has said.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Jhon Duran scored with a powerful header in the final moments of second-half stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Fenerbahçe against league leader Galatasaray in a fiercely contested Intercontinental Derby on Dec. 1, preventing the visiting side from increasing its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig table.  
﻿