115 ISIL suspects caught planning New Year’s attacks in Istanbul

115 ISIL suspects caught planning New Year’s attacks in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
115 ISIL suspects caught planning New Year’s attacks in Istanbul

Turkish security forces have detained 115 suspects operating on behalf of the ISIL terrorist organization for preparing terrorist attacks targeting New Year’s celebrations in Istanbul, security sources said on Dec. 25.

Prosecutors and police in Istanbul said intelligence indicated that ISIL members were planning assaults coinciding with Christmas and New Year’s events, including potential attacks specifically targeting non-Muslim individuals in Türkiye.

Authorities issued arrest warrants for 137 suspects believed to be linked to ISIL conflict zones and, in some cases, already wanted on terrorism charges at the national and international levels.

Simultaneous raids were carried out at 124 locations across the city, during which numerous firearms, ammunition and organizational documents were seized. A total of 115 suspects were taken into custody.

In January 2024, two gunmen attacked a Catholic church in Istanbul, killing one man during Sunday Mass.

Türkiye has intensified intelligence and counterterrorism operations in recent years against ISIL networks operating both domestically and abroad.

The Dec. 25 operation came days after a major intelligence-led operation along the Afghanistan–Pakistan border, where Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MİT) captured a Turkish national accused of serving in a senior role within ISIL.

The suspect, identified as Mehmet Gören, allegedly helped plan suicide attacks targeting civilians in Türkiye, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Europe.

MİT determined that Gören had traveled from Türkiye to the Afghanistan–Pakistan region, where he operated in ISIL camps and rose through the group’s hierarchy.

attackers,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Armenia welcomes Turkish president’s remarks on advancing normalization

Armenia welcomes Turkish president’s remarks on advancing normalization
LATEST NEWS

  1. Armenia welcomes Turkish president’s remarks on advancing normalization

    Armenia welcomes Turkish president’s remarks on advancing normalization

  2. Türkiye seeks ceasefire in Sudan, supports its territorial integrity: Erdoğan

    Türkiye seeks ceasefire in Sudan, supports its territorial integrity: Erdoğan

  3. Türkiye begins parole for thousands under new judicial reform

    Türkiye begins parole for thousands under new judicial reform

  4. Erdoğan hails economic impact of Turkish diaspora

    Erdoğan hails economic impact of Turkish diaspora

  5. SDF’s attacks threaten negotiations with Damascus: Defense sources

    SDF’s attacks threaten negotiations with Damascus: Defense sources
Recommended
Türkiye seeks ceasefire in Sudan, supports its territorial integrity: Erdoğan

Türkiye seeks ceasefire in Sudan, supports its territorial integrity: Erdoğan
Türkiye begins parole for thousands under new judicial reform

Türkiye begins parole for thousands under new judicial reform
Erdoğan hails economic impact of Turkish diaspora

Erdoğan hails economic impact of Turkish diaspora
SDF’s attacks threaten negotiations with Damascus: Defense sources

SDF’s attacks threaten negotiations with Damascus: Defense sources
Fenerbahçe chair released in Istanbul drug investigation

Fenerbahçe chair released in Istanbul drug investigation
Türkiye gears up to host 10,000 space professionals for int’l congress

Türkiye gears up to host 10,000 space professionals for int’l congress
Turkish tour operators relaunch Montenegro routes as visa restrictions lift

Turkish tour operators relaunch Montenegro routes as visa restrictions lift
WORLD Armenia welcomes Turkish president’s remarks on advancing normalization

Armenia welcomes Turkish president’s remarks on advancing normalization

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has welcomed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s remarks on advancing the normalization process between Ankara and Yerevan, state media reported on Thursday.

ECONOMY Türkiye becomes MediaMarkt’s second-largest market

Türkiye becomes MediaMarkt’s second-largest market

MediaMarkt has elevated Türkiye to its second-largest market globally, following Germany, as the country’s technology retail sector continues to outperform international averages in 2025.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿