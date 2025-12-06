New Trump security strategy highlights Türkiye's rising regional role, sources say

ANKARA

The United States' newly released 2025 National Security Strategy has prompted assessments in Ankara that underscore Türkiye's growing influence in regional and global dynamics, according to diplomatic sources.

The document, unveiled by the White House under President Donald Trump, outlines shifts in U.S. priorities that diplomats see as enhancing Türkiye's strategic position across multiple fronts.

Key evaluations from Ankara highlight Europe's diminished standing in the strategy, which describes the continent as facing economic decline, inadequate defense capabilities and deep cultural-ideological challenges.

The U.S. no longer views Europe as a dependable pillar, the sources noted, which bolsters Türkiye's balancing role through its military strength and cultural depth.

Additionally, the emphasis on pursuing a swift ceasefire in Ukraine elevates Türkiye's diplomatic leverage in the region.Washington's declaration that the Middle East is no longer a top priority creates opportunities for Türkiye to fill emerging voids, the assessments suggest.

The strategy points to Iran's weakened state, positioning Türkiye as a natural counterweight in the area.

The U.S. focus on expanding energy exports and achieving global energy dominance paves the way for Türkiye to play a more pivotal role in key corridors, including the East Mediterranean, Iraq and the Caucasus.

In countering China's rise, the strategy aims to restrict Beijing's access to global energy resources, potentially casting Türkiye as a strategic partner at vital energy hubs.

This China-centric approach places Türkiye at the center of Eurasian dynamics, where the U.S. might view it as an essential transit route and production base to push back against Chinese influence.

However, Ankara anticipates heightened U.S. pressure on Türkiye's ties with China's Belt and Road Initiative and its technology firms.

Migration is explicitly labeled a national security threat in the document, which could strengthen U.S.-Türkiye discussions on the issue.

Türkiye stands to gain more bargaining power over its migrant burdens and border security concerns.

The call for allies to ramp up defense spending and shoulder greater burdens makes Türkiye's defense industry capabilities even more valuable to Washington.

Overall, the 2025 strategy envisions a world where Europe weakens, the U.S. retreats from certain commitments and China ascends – a landscape in which Türkiye emerges with stronger negotiating clout, heightened regional leadership and centrality in fields from energy to defense, according to sources.