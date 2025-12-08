Türkiye vows continued support to Syria on its first anniversary

ANKARA

Türkiye has reaffirmed its unwavering support for Syria on the first anniversary of Liberation Day, extending congratulations to the Syrian people for their significant progress toward stability and peace over the past year.

“On the first anniversary of Dec. 8, 2024, marking the end of the civil war in Syria and the fall of the Assad regime, we wholeheartedly congratulate the Syrian people as they celebrate their Liberation Day,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a written statement on Dec. 8.

The Syrian opposition groups toppled the six-decade Assad regime following a 10-day military strike in late 2024. They captured control of Damascus on Dec. 8 as former leader Bashar Assad escaped to Russia.

Since then, Syria has been governed by an interim administration led by Ahmad al-Sharaa.

“Over the past year, despite facing numerous challenges, the Syrian Government has pursued a prudent and peaceful foreign policy and taken lasting steps toward securing the respected position that Syria rightfully deserves in the international arena,” the ministry stated.

It added that “Türkiye will continue to strongly support efforts to establish stability, security and prosperity in Syria.”

In the meantime, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a bilateral meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani in Qatar on the sidelines of the Doha Forum meetings over the weekend.

According to diplomatic sources, Fidan congratulated Shaibani on the Liberation Day and pledged Türkiye’s support for Syria’s stability, security and prosperity.

Sources said they also discussed the implementation of the March 10 agreement between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) for the integration of the former’s armed groups with the Syrian army until the end of this year.

Fidan, in an interview, stressed that the SDF has not yet shown intentions to implement the agreement.

Türkiye considers the SDF as PKK’s Syria associate and calls on the group to disarm and dissolve in line with the PKK’s decision taken on May 12 as part of the ongoing terror-free Türkiye and terror-free region bid of Ankara.

SDF and Damascus have recently intensified negotiations for the implementation of the deal.

Erdoğan issues message for Syria

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued a separate statement on Syria’s Liberation Day on Dec. 8.

Congratulating the Syrian people for “liberating the country from oppression that left big pains and difficulties,” Erdoğan expressed Türkiye’s satisfaction with the achievements the country has had in the past year “despite provocations and sabotages.”

“We will continue to provide all necessary support to ensure that Syria preserves its territorial integrity, ensures social peace within all its segments and stands out as a center of peace and stability in its region,” he said.