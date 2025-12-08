Türkiye vows continued support to Syria on its first anniversary

Türkiye vows continued support to Syria on its first anniversary

ANKARA
Türkiye vows continued support to Syria on its first anniversary

 

Türkiye has reaffirmed its unwavering support for Syria on the first anniversary of Liberation Day, extending congratulations to the Syrian people for their significant progress toward stability and peace over the past year.

“On the first anniversary of Dec. 8, 2024, marking the end of the civil war in Syria and the fall of the Assad regime, we wholeheartedly congratulate the Syrian people as they celebrate their Liberation Day,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a written statement on Dec. 8.

The Syrian opposition groups toppled the six-decade Assad regime following a 10-day military strike in late 2024. They captured control of Damascus on Dec. 8 as former leader Bashar Assad escaped to Russia.

Since then, Syria has been governed by an interim administration led by Ahmad al-Sharaa.

“Over the past year, despite facing numerous challenges, the Syrian Government has pursued a prudent and peaceful foreign policy and taken lasting steps toward securing the respected position that Syria rightfully deserves in the international arena,” the ministry stated.

It added that “Türkiye will continue to strongly support efforts to establish stability, security and prosperity in Syria.”

 

In the meantime, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a bilateral meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani in Qatar on the sidelines of the Doha Forum meetings over the weekend.

According to diplomatic sources, Fidan congratulated Shaibani on the Liberation Day and pledged Türkiye’s support for Syria’s stability, security and prosperity.

Sources said they also discussed the implementation of the March 10 agreement between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) for the integration of the former’s armed groups with the Syrian army until the end of this year.

Fidan, in an interview, stressed that the SDF has not yet shown intentions to implement the agreement.

Türkiye considers the SDF as PKK’s Syria associate and calls on the group to disarm and dissolve in line with the PKK’s decision taken on May 12 as part of the ongoing terror-free Türkiye and terror-free region bid of Ankara.

SDF and Damascus have recently intensified negotiations for the implementation of the deal.

Erdoğan issues message for Syria

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued a separate statement on Syria’s Liberation Day on Dec. 8.

Congratulating the Syrian people for “liberating the country from oppression that left big pains and difficulties,” Erdoğan expressed Türkiye’s satisfaction with the achievements the country has had in the past year “despite provocations and sabotages.”

“We will continue to provide all necessary support to ensure that Syria preserves its territorial integrity, ensures social peace within all its segments and stands out as a center of peace and stability in its region,” he said.

 

 

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Paramount’s Warner Bros bid raises some political questions

Paramount’s Warner Bros bid raises some political questions
LATEST NEWS

  1. Paramount’s Warner Bros bid raises some political questions

    Paramount’s Warner Bros bid raises some political questions

  2. 'Five Nights at Freddy's' slashes to top of box office

    'Five Nights at Freddy's' slashes to top of box office

  3. Termessos offers sweeping mountain views

    Termessos offers sweeping mountain views

  4. Brazil police ID suspect in Matisse theft

    Brazil police ID suspect in Matisse theft

  5. Human-figure rock art found in central Türkiye

    Human-figure rock art found in central Türkiye
Recommended
Hungarian PM in Türkiye for strategic talks

Hungarian PM in Türkiye for strategic talks
Türkiye calls for removal of non-Syrian forces from SDF

Türkiye calls for removal of non-Syrian forces from SDF
Turkish FM meets Qatari premier on sidelines of Doha Forum

Turkish FM meets Qatari premier on sidelines of Doha Forum
New Trump security strategy highlights Türkiyes rising regional role, sources say

New Trump security strategy highlights Türkiye's rising regional role, sources say
Turkish top diplomat to attend Doha Forum in Qatar

Turkish top diplomat to attend Doha Forum in Qatar
Türkiye urges UN action on Israels expansionist moves

Türkiye urges UN action on Israel's 'expansionist' moves
WORLD European allies back Zelensky after Trump criticism

European allies back Zelensky after Trump criticism

Ukraine's European allies put on a show of support for President Volodymyr Zelensky Monday as they expressed scepticism about parts of the U.S. proposal to end the war with Russia.

ECONOMY Paramount’s Warner Bros bid raises some political questions

Paramount’s Warner Bros bid raises some political questions

Paramount on Dec.8 launched a hostile takeover offer for Warner Bros. Discovery, initiating a potentially bruising battle with rival bidder Netflix to buy the company behind HBO, CNN.

SPORTS Galatasaray wants to bounce back in Europe

Galatasaray wants to bounce back in Europe

Galatasaray travels to AS Monaco on Dec. 9 for a pivotal UEFA Champions League group-stage clash, as both teams battle for a place in the knockout rounds.  
﻿