Credit card-funded vehicle purchases surge in Türkiye

ISTANBUL

Against tight vehicle loan conditions and elevated interest rates, consumers are increasingly turning to credit cards to finance purchases — reshaping how cars are sold at the retail level.

Dealers in Istanbul and beyond now commonly offer credit card sales, with some providing up to 12-month installment options to match demand.

Despite higher costs — roughly 33–35 percent annually — buyers are opting for installment flexibility or one-month payment deferrals, significantly expanding the role of cards in transactions.

Under current regulations, a buyer of a car worth 2 million Turkish Liras ($47,000) can secure at most 400,000 liras via a 12-month auto loan, while credit card limits are determined by the customer’s available ceiling.

The Central Bank data show a sharp rise in card spending tied to vehicles. In the week ending Nov. 28, expenditures in the “car rental, sales, service, spare parts” category rose 4 percent from the prior week to 21.7 billion liras. A month earlier, in the week ending Oct. 24, the figure stood at 18.6 billion liras, indicating an annual increase of more than 42 percent.

The trend reflects both stronger demand and a practical pivot toward card-based financing amid limited access to consumer auto loans.

Dealers report that higher credit card limits over the past year have reinforced this shift.

While cash purchases and commercial loans still account for a majority of sales, credit cards have become a critical tool for individual buyers.

In practice, a customer might charge 1 million liras of a 2 million liras vehicle to their credit card and spread it over 12 installments. On those terms, the monthly payment would be around 110,750 liras, with a total repayment of 1.33 million liras. Buyers with larger limits can scale the card-financed portion proportionally.

Another popular tactic is partial card use to secure a short deferral. For example, many private buyers now prefer charging 500,000 liras of a 1.5 million lira car to their card and clearing the balance the following month, as it gives them valuable financial breathing room.

With brands pushing promotions and dealers responding with innovative sales models, Türkiye’s auto market continues to defy lending constraints. For many consumers, credit cards have become the bridge between aspiration and acquisition — keeping momentum strong as the industry closes out the year.

The local automotive market is racing into December with aggressive brand campaigns and dealer discounts below list prices, setting the stage for a potential monthly sales record above 150,000 units. If the pace holds, total 2025 sales are expected to surpass 1.3 million units, marking an all-time high.