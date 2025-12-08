Syria's Sharaa calls for united efforts to rebuild a year after Assad's ouster

DAMASCUS

President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Monday urged Syrians to work together to rebuild their country as they marked a year since the ousting of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad.

Sharaa's Islamist-led alliance launched a lightning offensive in late November last year, taking the capital Damascus on Dec. 8 after nearly 14 years of war and putting an end to more than five decades of the Assad family's iron-fisted rule.

Following dawn prayers at Damascus's famous Umayyad Mosque, Sharaa "praised the sacrifices and heroism of the fighters" who entered Damascus, a presidency statement said.

"The current phase requires the unification of efforts by all citizens to build a strong Syria, consolidate its stability, safeguard its sovereignty, and achieve a future befitting the sacrifices of its people," Sharaa said, wearing military garb as he did when he entered the capital a year ago.

Syrians since late November have been marking the first anniversary since the offensive began, with celebrations culminating Monday in events in Damascus, including a military parade and a planned speech by Sharaa.

Sharaa, who has broken with his jihadist past, has managed to restore Syria's international standing and has won sanctions relief.

But he faces major challenges in guaranteeing security, rebuilding crumbling institutions, regaining Syrians' trust and keeping his country united.

Sectarian bloodshed in the country's Alawite and Druze minority heartlands, alongside ongoing Israeli military operations, have shaken the country's fragile transition.

In a statement, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that "what lies ahead is far more than a political transition; it is the chance to rebuild shattered communities and heal deep divisions".

"It is an opportunity to forge a nation where every Syrian — regardless of ethnicity, religion, gender or political affiliation — can live securely, equally, and with dignity," he said in the statement, urging international support.

On Saturday, a prominent Alawite spiritual leader in Syria urged members of his religious minority, to which the Assad family also belongs, to boycott the celebrations, in protest against the "oppressive" new authorities.

Also Saturday, the YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced a ban on public gatherings and events on Sunday and Monday, citing security concerns.

Under a March deal, the Kurdish administration is to integrate its institutions into the central government by year-end, but progress has stalled.

Kurdish leader Mazloum Abdi, in a post on X on Sunday, reaffirmed the Kurds' commitment to the deal, saying it was the foundation "for building a democratic, decentralized Syria... strengthened by the values of freedom, justice and equality".

Türkiye congratulates Syria

Türkiye on Monday congratulated Syria on the first anniversary of the end of the civil war and the fall of the Bashar Assad regime.

“On the first anniversary of 8 December 2024, marking the end of the civil war in Syria and the fall of the Assad regime, we wholeheartedly congratulate the Syrian people as they celebrate their Liberation Day,” a Foreign Ministry statement said.

“Over the past year, despite facing numerous challenges, the Syrian Government has pursued a prudent and peaceful foreign policy and taken lasting steps toward securing the respected position that Syria rightfully deserves in the international arena,” the statement said.

It underlined that Türkiye will continue to support efforts to establish security, stability and prosperity in Syria.