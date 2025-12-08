UN chief reiterates support for Syria's transition one year after Assad fall

GENEVA

A Syrian man silhouetted by a digital billboard showing the date of the ousting of the Bashar Assad regime during celebrations marking the first anniversary, in Damascus , Syria, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. The Arabic words read: "A history retold and a bond renewed." (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres marked the first anniversary of the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria on Sunday, reaffirming the organization's full commitment to aiding a successful transition.

"Today marks one year since the fall of the Assad government and the end of a decades-old system of repression," Guterres stated.

He honored the Syrian people's resilience and courage, noting they "never stopped nurturing hope despite enduring unimaginable hardship," and described the day as one to recognize their sacrifices and the aspirations that drove historic change.

Guterres emphasized that the path forward involves more than political shifts—it's an opportunity to rebuild shattered communities and heal deep divisions.

"It is an opportunity to forge a nation where every Syrian—regardless of ethnicity, religion, gender or political affiliation—can live securely, equally, and with dignity," he added.

The U.N. chief pointed out that the past year demonstrates meaningful change is achievable when Syrians lead their transition with support, and while challenges persist, they are not insurmountable.

Despite immense humanitarian needs, progress has emerged in restoring services, improving aid access and facilitating returns for refugees and displaced individuals.

"The international community must stand firmly behind this Syrian-led, Syrian-owned transition," Guterres urged, calling for respect of Syria's sovereignty, removal of reconstruction barriers, funding for humanitarian efforts and promotion of economic growth.

“On this anniversary, we stand united in purpose – to build a foundation of peace and prosperity and renew our pledge to a free, sovereign, united, and inclusive Syria,” he concluded.

Syria observes the milestone a year after Assad's ouster on Dec. 8, 2024, when opposition forces seized Damascus, ending the Baath Party's rule since 1963 and prompting Assad's flight to Russia.

Transition is 'fragile'

Separately, the U.N. Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria described the transition as fragile, urging an end to cycles of vengeance and reprisal.

The commission, which probes human rights violations in Syria since March 2011, commended steps to address past crimes but warned of recent violence causing displacement and polarization.

It labeled Assad's regime abuses as "industrial criminal violence" against the population.

"The cycles of vengeance and reprisal must be brought to an end, so that Syria can continue to move toward a future as a state that guarantees full respect for the human rights of all its people, with equality, the rule of law, peace and security for all in name and in deed," the panel stated.

"Syria's transition is fragile. While many across the country will celebrate this anniversary, others are fearing for their present security, and many will sleep in tents again this winter. The unknown fate of many thousands who were forcibly disappeared remains an open wound."

Overcoming war's legacy demands "great strength, patience and support," the commission added.

"The Syrian people deserve to live in peace, with full respect for rights long denied, and we have no doubt they are up to the task," it concluded.

The three-member body establishes facts for accountability, with its mandate extended by the U.N. Human Rights Council in April.