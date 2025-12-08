UN slams world's 'apathy' in aid appeal for 2026

GENEVA
The United Nations Monday hit out at global "apathy" over widespread suffering as it launched its 2026 appeal for humanitarian assistance, which is limited in scope as aid operations confront major funding cuts.

"This is a time of brutality, impunity and indifference," U.N. humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher told reporters, condemning "the ferocity and the intensity of the killing, the complete disregard for international law, horrific levels of sexual violence" he had seen on the ground in 2025.

"This is a time when the rules are in retreat, when the scaffolding of coexistence is under sustained attack, when our survival antennae have been numbed by distraction and corroded by apathy," he said.

He said it was also a time "when politicians boast of cutting aid," as he unveiled a streamlined plan to raise at least $23 billion to help 87 million people in the world's most dangerous places such as Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, Haiti and Myanmar.

The United Nations would like to ultimately raise $33 billion to help 135 million people in 2026, but is painfully aware that its overall goal may be difficult to reach, given U.S. President Donald Trump's slashing of foreign aid.

Fletcher said the "highly prioritized appeal" was "based on excruciating life-and-death choices," adding that he hoped Washington would see the choices made, and the reforms undertaken to improve aid efficiency, and choose to "renew that commitment" to help.

The world body estimates that 240 million people in conflict zones, suffering from epidemics, or victims of natural disasters and climate change are in need of emergency aid.

In 2025, the U.N.'s appeal for more than $45 billion was only funded to the $12 billion mark -- the lowest in a decade, the world body said.

That only allowed it to help 98 million people, 25 million fewer than the year before.

Paramount's Warner Bros bid raises some political questions

Paramount’s Warner Bros bid raises some political questions
