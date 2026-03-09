Indonesia landfill collapse kills four

Indonesia landfill collapse kills four

JAKARTA
Indonesia landfill collapse kills four

A landslide on Indonesia's biggest landfill buried trucks and food stalls, killing four people, rescuers said on March 9 as they searched for at least five more reported missing.

The landslide struck at 2:30 p.m. on March 8 at Bantargebang, a landfill just 25 kilometers outside the capital, according to the national search and rescue agency.

"The rescuers are opening access using heavy equipment like backhoes and deploying tracking dogs to search for any indication of victims," the agency said in a statement.

The collapse took place after hours of heavy rain in the area, local media reported.

Jakarta and its satellite cities, collectively known as Jabodetabek, are home to about 42 million people and generate an estimated 14,000 tons of waste daily.

Bantargebang, one of the world's largest open landfills, sprawls over more than 110 hectares and holds about 55 million tons of trash.

Environment Minister Hanif Faisol Nurofiq pointed the finger at local authorities for allowing the accumulation of garbage despite a 2008 ban on open landfills.

"Bantargebang belongs to the Jakarta administration, so they have to take responsibility," Hanif told broadcaster Kompas TV late March 8 while visiting the disaster site.

"This incident must truly serve as a bitter lesson for us so that Jakarta can promptly make improvements."

President Prabowo Subianto said last month that most of Indonesia's landfills, which are being gradually phased out, would exceed their capacity by 2028.

The government will invest $3.5 billion in a project to build 34 waste-to-energy sites within two years that would incinerate garbage to produce electricity, he said.

 

 

 

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan says Iran taking ‘wrong, provocative’ steps despite warnings

Erdoğan says Iran taking ‘wrong, provocative’ steps despite warnings
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan says Iran taking ‘wrong, provocative’ steps despite warnings

    Erdoğan says Iran taking ‘wrong, provocative’ steps despite warnings

  2. Tehran plunged into darkness by smoke from burning oil

    Tehran plunged into darkness by smoke from burning oil

  3. US urges citizens to leave southeast Türkiye

    US urges citizens to leave southeast Türkiye

  4. At least 14 migrants drown off Antalya after deadly collision

    At least 14 migrants drown off Antalya after deadly collision

  5. Türkiye says another munition from Iran intercepted

    Türkiye says another munition from Iran intercepted
Recommended
Tehran plunged into darkness by smoke from burning oil

Tehran plunged into darkness by smoke from burning oil
US urges citizens to leave southeast Türkiye

US urges citizens to leave southeast Türkiye
Lebanon extends term for 2 years due to war in Middle East

Lebanon extends term for 2 years due to war in Middle East
Japan prepares for deployment of its own long-range missile

Japan prepares for deployment of its own long-range missile
Colombia elects new divided Congress

Colombia elects new divided Congress
Kenya flash floods death toll rises to 45

Kenya flash floods death toll rises to 45
WORLD Tehran plunged into darkness by smoke from burning oil

Tehran plunged into darkness by smoke from burning oil

Residents of Tehran woke up on March 8 morning to find it was still dark outside, an apocalyptic sight created by thick black smoke billowing from oil depots hit by Israeli strikes.
ECONOMY Şimşek: Gov’t taking necessary measures amid energy price volatility

Şimşek: Gov’t taking necessary measures amid energy price volatility

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has highlighted the government’s active role in managing global energy price volatility, stressing that economic authorities are keeping a watchful eye on developments and taking the necessary steps.
SPORTS Galatasaray’s lead faces tough test at Beşiktaş

Galatasaray’s lead faces tough test at Beşiktaş

Defending champion Galatasaray heads into a high-stakes Istanbul derby against a revitalized Beşiktaş on March 7 in a clash that could either cement its lead atop Süper Lig standings or blow the title race wide open.  
﻿