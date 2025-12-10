Gaza genocide undermines universal human rights values: Erdoğan

NEW YORK

The ongoing genocide in Gaza, where over 70,000 Palestinians have lost their lives, signals that the principles enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights have been severely undermined, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, the atrocities in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories continue, despite all the efforts of the international community," Erdoğan said in a statement released by the Communications Directorate on Human Rights Day.

He emphasized that achieving just and lasting peace in Gaza requires bolstering the ceasefire—established with Türkiye's contributions—and advancing a two-state solution.

Türkiye warns UN Gaza serves as wake-up call for genocide prevention

In a related address, Türkiye's counselor at the United Nations, Gülsah Çumurcu Kader, warned on Tuesday that the world is witnessing "grave atrocities that may amount to genocide," highlighting Gaza as a stark reminder of the need for urgent preventive action.

"While the pledge of 'never again' made after the Holocaust remains embedded in our collective conscience, the international community today continues to witness grave atrocities that may amount to genocide," she said at a high-level U.N. meeting marking the 10th anniversary of the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of Genocide.

She described Gaza as "a somber reminder and a wake-up call," urging that "the tragic lessons of the past guide our efforts."

She stressed that international law must direct responses, noting the 1948 Genocide Convention "clearly defines the narrow legal term of genocide" and requires a competent court to confirm its occurrence.

The counselor called on states to avoid politicizing the term, amid rising "racism, xenophobia, Islamophobia, discrimination and mere intolerance towards the other."

"There should be no impunity for the gross violations of international law such as the ones we witnessed in Gaza," she added, underscoring accountability as essential for prevention.

She also advocated for recognizing "early warning signals" and improving U.N. coordination to honor the "never again" commitment.