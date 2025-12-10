US moving closer to resolving F-35 issue with Türkiye: Envoy

WASHINGTON

The close relationship between U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has brought the countries closer to resolving issues that led to Türkiye being kicked off the F-35 fighter jet program, the United States ambassador to Ankara said on Dec. 10.

“The positive relationship between President Trump and President Erdoğan has created a new atmosphere of cooperation, which has led to the most fruitful conversations we have had on this topic in nearly a decade,” Ambassador Tom Barrack wrote in a social media post.

During Trump’s first term, the U.S. removed NATO ally Türkiye from the next-generation fighter program after Türkiye purchased an air defense system from Russia.

Barrack, who is also Trump’s special envoy for Syria, said there were “ongoing discussions with Türkiye regarding their desire to rejoin the F-35 program and their possession of the Russian-made S-400 air defense system.”

He said the “positive relationship” between Trump and Erdoğan had “created a new atmosphere of cooperation, which has led to the most fruitful conversations we have had on this topic in nearly a decade.

“Our hope is that these talks will yield a breakthrough in the coming months that meets both the security requirements of the United States and Türkiye.”

While it has been excluded from receiving F-35s, Türkiye has been looking elsewhere to bolster its air force, including Eurofighter Typhoons and U.S.-made F-16s . It is developing its own fifth-generation KAAN fighter jet, which is expected to enter service in 2028.

In a meeting with Erdoğan at the White House in September, Trump signaled that the U.S. might soon lift the ban on sales of F-35s to Ankara.

[HH] ‘Türkiye perceived as difficult in NATO’

Meanwhile, in an interview with Politico, Trump said Türkiye is seen as a difficult country to deal with for NATO members, but emphasized it is good to have it in the alliance.

“There are countries that are difficult for NATO, not that they shouldn't be in. I think it's good to have them,” said Trump, giving Türkiye as an example of such a country.

He praised Erdoğan, calling him "a friend of mine" and "a tough cookie."

"Whenever they [NATO countries] have a problem with Erdoğan, they ask me to call because they can't speak to him," said Trump.

"He's built a strong country and a strong military. But they have a hard time dealing with him."

Trump said when asked to call Erdoğan, he does and works things out “quickly.”

"He is very different than a lot of the other leaders … they have a hard time with him," he added.