Fidan discusses Middle East, intercepted Iran-fired missile with Rubio

Fidan discusses Middle East, intercepted Iran-fired missile with Rubio

ANKARA
Fidan discusses Middle East, intercepted Iran-fired missile with Rubio

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the latest situation in the Middle East in a phone call on Wednesday, including an Iranian ballistic missile that was directed toward Turkish airspace but neutralized, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

The U.S. State Department said Rubio and Fidan also discussed recent developments in Iran and across the Middle East.

Rubio told Fidan that attacks on Türkiye’s sovereign territory were “unacceptable” and pledged full support from the United States, the statement said.

The two also reiterated the continued strength of the bilateral relationship, it added.

The incident also drew condemnation from NATO.

"NATO stands firmly with all allies, including Turkiye, as Iran continues its indiscriminate attacks across the region," NATO spokeswoman Allison Hart said.

"Our deterrence and defense posture remains strong across all domains, including when it comes to air and missile defence."

The United Arab Emirates "strongly condemned" the missile launch as a "serious escalation", the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Ankara summoned the Iranian ambassador to convey its "reaction and concerns" over the incident while Fidan warned Tehran against steps that could widen the conflict, a diplomatic source said.

Earlier, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said a ballistic projectile fired from Iran, detected after passing through Iraqi and Syrian airspace and then turning toward Türkiye, was intercepted and neutralized by NATO air and missile defense units deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean.

In a statement shared on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, the ministry said NATO assets “engaged in time” and rendered the threat ineffective.

It said a fragment that fell in the Dörtyol district of the southern province of Hatay was identified as part of the air defense munition used in the interception, after the threat was destroyed in the air.

No deaths or injuries were reported, the ministry said.

Ankara’s resolve and capacity to ensure the security of the country and its citizens are “at the highest level,” the statement added, warning that steps to defend Turkish territory and airspace would be taken “decisively and without hesitation.”

The ministry said Türkiye reserves the right to respond to any hostile act directed at the country, while urging all parties to avoid moves that could widen the conflict across the region.

It added that Ankara would continue consultations with NATO and other allies.

Communications Director Burhanettin Duran also said Turkish institutions monitored the incident “in real time” in full coordination, adding that consultations and cooperation with NATO and allies would continue.

He repeated a warning against steps that could further raise tensions and expand clashes.

 

Türkiye conveys concern to Tehran

Fidan also spoke by phone on Wednesday with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, conveying Ankara’s concern over the ballistic projectile launched from Iran toward Turkish airspace that was neutralized, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said.

Fidan told Araghchi that any step that could lead to the escalation of the conflict should be avoided, the sources said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each

Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each

    Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each

  2. Former top officials of Turkish business group get suspended prison sentences

    Former top officials of Turkish business group get suspended prison sentences

  3. Court drops İmamoğlu case over alleged insult to AKP official

    Court drops İmamoğlu case over alleged insult to AKP official

  4. Fidan to push for common Turkic stance on regional conflicts

    Fidan to push for common Turkic stance on regional conflicts

  5. Gulf countries frustrated with lack of notice, defense help

    Gulf countries frustrated with lack of notice, defense help
Recommended
Fidan to push for common Turkic stance on regional conflicts

Fidan to push for common Turkic stance on regional conflicts
Erdoğan urges return to diplomacy amid Iran tensions

Erdoğan urges return to diplomacy amid Iran tensions
Türkiye closely monitoring PJAK activity in Iran as regional tensions rise

Türkiye 'closely monitoring' PJAK activity in Iran as regional tensions rise
Türkiye says reserves right to respond after missile interception, Iran denies role

Türkiye says reserves right to respond after missile interception, Iran denies role
Turkish Defense Ministry says missile fired from Iran intercepted

Turkish Defense Ministry says missile fired from Iran intercepted
Erdoğan says Türkiye backs peace as world order cracks

Erdoğan says Türkiye backs peace as world order 'cracks'
WORLD Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each

Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each

Russia and Ukraine exchanged 300 POWs each on Friday, both sides said, the second round of a swap that has seen 500 soldiers from both sides returning home.
ECONOMY Number of foreign-owned companies increase in Türkiye

Number of foreign-owned companies increase in Türkiye

The number of foreign-controlled businesses in Türkiye edged higher in 2024, climbing modestly from 10,673 in 2023 to 11,086, according to fresh data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on March 6.  
SPORTS Galatasaray’s lead faces tough test at Beşiktaş

Galatasaray’s lead faces tough test at Beşiktaş

Defending champion Galatasaray heads into a high-stakes Istanbul derby against a revitalized Beşiktaş on March 7 in a clash that could either cement its lead atop Süper Lig standings or blow the title race wide open.  
﻿