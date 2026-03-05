Fidan discusses Middle East, intercepted Iran-fired missile with Rubio

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the latest situation in the Middle East in a phone call on Wednesday, including an Iranian ballistic missile that was directed toward Turkish airspace but neutralized, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

The U.S. State Department said Rubio and Fidan also discussed recent developments in Iran and across the Middle East.

Rubio told Fidan that attacks on Türkiye’s sovereign territory were “unacceptable” and pledged full support from the United States, the statement said.

The two also reiterated the continued strength of the bilateral relationship, it added.

The incident also drew condemnation from NATO.

"NATO stands firmly with all allies, including Turkiye, as Iran continues its indiscriminate attacks across the region," NATO spokeswoman Allison Hart said.

"Our deterrence and defense posture remains strong across all domains, including when it comes to air and missile defence."

The United Arab Emirates "strongly condemned" the missile launch as a "serious escalation", the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Ankara summoned the Iranian ambassador to convey its "reaction and concerns" over the incident while Fidan warned Tehran against steps that could widen the conflict, a diplomatic source said.

Earlier, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said a ballistic projectile fired from Iran, detected after passing through Iraqi and Syrian airspace and then turning toward Türkiye, was intercepted and neutralized by NATO air and missile defense units deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean.

In a statement shared on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, the ministry said NATO assets “engaged in time” and rendered the threat ineffective.

It said a fragment that fell in the Dörtyol district of the southern province of Hatay was identified as part of the air defense munition used in the interception, after the threat was destroyed in the air.

No deaths or injuries were reported, the ministry said.

Ankara’s resolve and capacity to ensure the security of the country and its citizens are “at the highest level,” the statement added, warning that steps to defend Turkish territory and airspace would be taken “decisively and without hesitation.”

The ministry said Türkiye reserves the right to respond to any hostile act directed at the country, while urging all parties to avoid moves that could widen the conflict across the region.

It added that Ankara would continue consultations with NATO and other allies.

Communications Director Burhanettin Duran also said Turkish institutions monitored the incident “in real time” in full coordination, adding that consultations and cooperation with NATO and allies would continue.

He repeated a warning against steps that could further raise tensions and expand clashes.

Türkiye conveys concern to Tehran

Fidan also spoke by phone on Wednesday with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, conveying Ankara’s concern over the ballistic projectile launched from Iran toward Turkish airspace that was neutralized, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said.

Fidan told Araghchi that any step that could lead to the escalation of the conflict should be avoided, the sources said.