New income-support scheme to launch pilot phase next year

ANKARA

Türkiye will begin piloting its new income-support program in selected provinces next year, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz told parliament during budget debates.

Yılmaz said the new system for income supplementation and family support is designed to streamline and integrate the country’s existing social assistance mechanisms.

The model will target households whose income falls below a predetermined threshold while avoiding disincentives to employment, he noted.

Yılmaz said that the scheme is scheduled to expand nationwide in 2027.

“This will mark a structural reform in Türkiye’s social assistance system,” he said.

Responding to lawmakers’ questions, Yılmaz also highlighted ongoing housing efforts.

He said the government has already delivered units under its 50,000, 100,000 and 250,000-unit public housing campaigns and is on track to hand over 450,000 homes to survivors of the Feb. 6 earthquakes by the end of the year.

The twin earthquakes of Feb. 6 that struck the nation’s southern provinces in 2023 resulted in the loss of 53,725 lives and displaced thousands of residents.

Recalling earlier opposition criticism that the post-quake reconstruction would take at least a decade, Yılmaz said the government achieved it in “two, at most two-and-a-half years,” calling for recognition of the scale and pace of the effort.