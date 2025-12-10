New income-support scheme to launch pilot phase next year

New income-support scheme to launch pilot phase next year

ANKARA
New income-support scheme to launch pilot phase next year

Türkiye will begin piloting its new income-support program in selected provinces next year, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz told parliament during budget debates.

Yılmaz said the new system for income supplementation and family support is designed to streamline and integrate the country’s existing social assistance mechanisms.

The model will target households whose income falls below a predetermined threshold while avoiding disincentives to employment, he noted.

Yılmaz said that the scheme is scheduled to expand nationwide in 2027.

“This will mark a structural reform in Türkiye’s social assistance system,” he said.

Responding to lawmakers’ questions, Yılmaz also highlighted ongoing housing efforts.

He said the government has already delivered units under its 50,000, 100,000 and 250,000-unit public housing campaigns and is on track to hand over 450,000 homes to survivors of the Feb. 6 earthquakes by the end of the year.

The twin earthquakes of Feb. 6 that struck the nation’s southern provinces in 2023 resulted in the loss of 53,725 lives and displaced thousands of residents.

Recalling earlier opposition criticism that the post-quake reconstruction would take at least a decade, Yılmaz said the government achieved it in “two, at most two-and-a-half years,” calling for recognition of the scale and pace of the effort.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM
LATEST NEWS

  1. Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

    Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

  2. Aid flow into Gaza falls short of the ceasefire terms, Israeli figures show

    Aid flow into Gaza falls short of the ceasefire terms, Israeli figures show

  3. Syria permits group to restore Jewish property

    Syria permits group to restore Jewish property

  4. Anti-government protests draw thousands in Bulgaria

    Anti-government protests draw thousands in Bulgaria

  5. Erdoğan demands business world’s support in 'terror-free Türkiye' bid

    Erdoğan demands business world’s support in 'terror-free Türkiye' bid
Recommended
Erdoğan demands business world’s support in terror-free Türkiye bid

Erdoğan demands business world’s support in 'terror-free Türkiye' bid
CHP’s Özel holds talks with Key Party leader

CHP’s Özel holds talks with Key Party leader
Three children killed, one critically injured in Istanbul apartment fire

Three children killed, one critically injured in Istanbul apartment fire
Ukraine leads Antalya tourism growth as city nears all-time visitor record

Ukraine leads Antalya tourism growth as city nears all-time visitor record
Library on wheels travels 15,000 km to bring books to Kırklareli’s rural children

Library on wheels travels 15,000 km to bring books to Kırklareli’s rural children
Istranca foothills emerge as seasonal haven for campers, photographers

Istranca foothills emerge as seasonal haven for campers, photographers
Turkish teachers at Istanbul’s Italian high school strike over pay gap

Turkish teachers at Istanbul’s Italian high school strike over pay gap
WORLD Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

Bulgaria's prime minister announced Thursday that his government was resigning after less than a year in office following a series of anti-corruption protests.
ECONOMY Central Bank cuts policy rate by 150 bps to 38 percent

Central Bank cuts policy rate by 150 bps to 38 percent

As widely expected, Türkiye’s Central Bank cut the policy rate (the one-week repo auction rate) from 39.5 percent to 38 percent.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿