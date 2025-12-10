YEKA tenders generate 530 million euros in revenue

YEKA tenders generate 530 million euros in revenue

ISTANBUL
YEKA tenders generate 530 million euros in revenue

Renewable Energy Resource Zone (YEKA) tenders held this year for solar and wind projects have generated approximately 530 million euros in revenue for the state, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has stated.

Speaking after the YEKA RES-2025 wind energy tenders held on Dec. 9, Bayraktar noted that more than 70 applications were submitted for a total capacity of 1,150 megawatts. He highlighted that the bids reached record levels, marking the highest offers received to date.

The minister explained that the YEKA RES-2025 tenders covered six projects, with each megawatt bringing in around 180,000 euros in contribution fees under a 20-year fixed-price model. “From today’s wind auctions alone, 208 million euros will be paid upfront at the contract stage,” Bayraktar said.

Bayraktar emphasized that the YEKA tenders generate 530 million euros in revenue over 20 years while ensuring affordable electricity. He added that the projects will save about 1 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually, amounting to nearly $8.5 billion in savings over 25 years.

Bayraktar underlined that the projects will meet the electricity needs of approximately 1.5 million households, with a total investment size of $1.1 billion.

He also pointed to recent legislative changes that accelerate permitting processes for wind and solar projects, stressing that these measures will strengthen Türkiye’s green transition, reduce dependency on imports and expand clean energy production.

Looking ahead, Bayraktar announced that new capacity allocations will begin after 2026. He said the ministry aims to promote “production at the source, consumption at the source,” encouraging industries to install rooftop solar panels for self-consumption, while also expanding hybrid capacities and increasing wind capacity.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM
LATEST NEWS

  1. Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

    Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

  2. Aid flow into Gaza falls short of the ceasefire terms, Israeli figures show

    Aid flow into Gaza falls short of the ceasefire terms, Israeli figures show

  3. Syria permits group to restore Jewish property

    Syria permits group to restore Jewish property

  4. Anti-government protests draw thousands in Bulgaria

    Anti-government protests draw thousands in Bulgaria

  5. Erdoğan demands business world’s support in 'terror-free Türkiye' bid

    Erdoğan demands business world’s support in 'terror-free Türkiye' bid
Recommended
Central Bank cuts policy rate by 150 bps to 38 percent

Central Bank cuts policy rate by 150 bps to 38 percent
Rate cut decision was not an easy one, says Fed’s Powell

Rate cut decision was not an easy one, says Fed’s Powell
Istanbul leads country in economic output share last year: TÜİK

Istanbul leads country in economic output share last year: TÜİK
Minimum wage commission set to hold first meeting

Minimum wage commission set to hold first meeting
Gasoline and diesel car market share continues to shrink

Gasoline and diesel car market share continues to shrink
Türkiye aims for $5 billion trade volume with Qatar

Türkiye aims for $5 billion trade volume with Qatar
Retail sales climb 15 percent year-on-year in October

Retail sales climb 15 percent year-on-year in October
WORLD Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

Bulgaria's prime minister announced Thursday that his government was resigning after less than a year in office following a series of anti-corruption protests.
ECONOMY Central Bank cuts policy rate by 150 bps to 38 percent

Central Bank cuts policy rate by 150 bps to 38 percent

As widely expected, Türkiye’s Central Bank cut the policy rate (the one-week repo auction rate) from 39.5 percent to 38 percent.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿