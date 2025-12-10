YEKA tenders generate 530 million euros in revenue

ISTANBUL

Renewable Energy Resource Zone (YEKA) tenders held this year for solar and wind projects have generated approximately 530 million euros in revenue for the state, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has stated.

Speaking after the YEKA RES-2025 wind energy tenders held on Dec. 9, Bayraktar noted that more than 70 applications were submitted for a total capacity of 1,150 megawatts. He highlighted that the bids reached record levels, marking the highest offers received to date.

The minister explained that the YEKA RES-2025 tenders covered six projects, with each megawatt bringing in around 180,000 euros in contribution fees under a 20-year fixed-price model. “From today’s wind auctions alone, 208 million euros will be paid upfront at the contract stage,” Bayraktar said.

Bayraktar emphasized that the YEKA tenders generate 530 million euros in revenue over 20 years while ensuring affordable electricity. He added that the projects will save about 1 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually, amounting to nearly $8.5 billion in savings over 25 years.

Bayraktar underlined that the projects will meet the electricity needs of approximately 1.5 million households, with a total investment size of $1.1 billion.

He also pointed to recent legislative changes that accelerate permitting processes for wind and solar projects, stressing that these measures will strengthen Türkiye’s green transition, reduce dependency on imports and expand clean energy production.

Looking ahead, Bayraktar announced that new capacity allocations will begin after 2026. He said the ministry aims to promote “production at the source, consumption at the source,” encouraging industries to install rooftop solar panels for self-consumption, while also expanding hybrid capacities and increasing wind capacity.