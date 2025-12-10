Türkiye draws 20 bln cubic meters of water amid worsening drought

ANKARA

Türkiye withdrew 20.3 billion cubic meters of water from various sources last year, according to new figures from the country's official statistics agency, underscoring the growing pressure on water resources amid recurring drought and rising demand.

Freshwater accounted for 45.4 percent of Türkiye’s total water withdrawals, while seawater — mainly used for cooling at power plants — made up the remaining majority, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Dec. 9.

Municipal networks, which serve nearly 99 percent of Türkiye’s urban population, withdrew 7.5 billion cubic meters of water, mostly from dams and groundwater.

Per-capita withdrawals varied among major cities. Municipalities drew an average of 255 liters per person per day, with Istanbul at 203 liters, Ankara at 270 and İzmir at 215.

The data comes as Türkiye faces intensifying drought conditions, shrinking reservoirs and long-term concerns about water security.

Authorities have warned in recent years that rapid urbanization, climate-driven dry spells and aging infrastructure are straining supplies across major cities.

To address the issue, officials have recently finalized drafts of a new water law.