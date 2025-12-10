Erhürman aims to rebuild Turkish Cyprus’ image in Türkiye

Erhürman aims to rebuild Turkish Cyprus’ image in Türkiye

NICOSIA
Erhürman aims to rebuild Turkish Cyprus’ image in Türkiye

Turkish Cyprus needs to change its image in Türkiye, which is largely associated with casinos, illegal money and mafia networks, Turkish Cypriot President Tufan Erhürman has said.

The leader of the northern part of the ethnically divided island, who took office following his election victory in October, hosted a group of Turkish journalists in Nicosia.

Erhürman stated that they aim to achieve a transformation both internally and in their external relations.

Referring to how Turkish Cyprus has in recent years been predominantly portrayed in Türkiye under headlines like “casinos, mafia, nightclubs and money laundering,” Erhürman noted that this perception is one-sided.

Recognized only by Ankara, Turkish Cyprus has faced international isolation for years, receiving nearly only interactions from Türkiye.

The fact that casinos are illegal in Türkiye but operate in Turkish Cyprus has contributed to this perception.

“We have issues in these areas, but Turkish Cyprus and the Turkish Cypriot people are not defined solely by them. There is a need to re-share our country’s true potential with the Turkish public,” Erhürman said.

Unlike his predecessor Ersin Tatar and Ankara, Erhürman supports a vision of a unified country in which the two communities have equal rights, rather than a two-state solution.

Nonetheless, Erhürman emphasized that he will continue to coordinate with Ankara on foreign policy matters.

Türkiye’s Nationalist Movement Party (MHP)leader Devlet Bahçeli previously criticized Erhürman for being a “federalist” regarding the Cyprus issue, issuing a call to “make Turkish Cyprus the 82nd province of Türkiye.”

When reminded of Bahçeli’s remarks, Erhürman responded, “I have never preferred for Ankara to speak to us from a distance, nor for us to speak to Ankara in isolation.

“I believe we need a form of communication that is maintained through dialogue, not one-sided monologues,” he added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM
LATEST NEWS

  1. Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

    Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

  2. Aid flow into Gaza falls short of the ceasefire terms, Israeli figures show

    Aid flow into Gaza falls short of the ceasefire terms, Israeli figures show

  3. Syria permits group to restore Jewish property

    Syria permits group to restore Jewish property

  4. Anti-government protests draw thousands in Bulgaria

    Anti-government protests draw thousands in Bulgaria

  5. Erdoğan demands business world’s support in 'terror-free Türkiye' bid

    Erdoğan demands business world’s support in 'terror-free Türkiye' bid
Recommended
Erdoğan demands business world’s support in terror-free Türkiye bid

Erdoğan demands business world’s support in 'terror-free Türkiye' bid
CHP’s Özel holds talks with Key Party leader

CHP’s Özel holds talks with Key Party leader
Three children killed, one critically injured in Istanbul apartment fire

Three children killed, one critically injured in Istanbul apartment fire
Ukraine leads Antalya tourism growth as city nears all-time visitor record

Ukraine leads Antalya tourism growth as city nears all-time visitor record
Library on wheels travels 15,000 km to bring books to Kırklareli’s rural children

Library on wheels travels 15,000 km to bring books to Kırklareli’s rural children
Istranca foothills emerge as seasonal haven for campers, photographers

Istranca foothills emerge as seasonal haven for campers, photographers
Turkish teachers at Istanbul’s Italian high school strike over pay gap

Turkish teachers at Istanbul’s Italian high school strike over pay gap
WORLD Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

Bulgarian government resigns after mass protests: PM

Bulgaria's prime minister announced Thursday that his government was resigning after less than a year in office following a series of anti-corruption protests.
ECONOMY Central Bank cuts policy rate by 150 bps to 38 percent

Central Bank cuts policy rate by 150 bps to 38 percent

As widely expected, Türkiye’s Central Bank cut the policy rate (the one-week repo auction rate) from 39.5 percent to 38 percent.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿