Trade Minister Bolat to hold high-level talks in Washington

ANKARA
Trade Minister Ömer Bolat will hold a series of high‑level meetings in Washington aimed at advancing the Türkiye–U.S. bilateral trade target of $100 billion.

During his visit, which began on Dec. 12, Bolat is scheduled to meet U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.

He will also hold discussions with representatives of leading American companies under the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Talks will focus on concrete steps needed to achieve the $100 billion trade volume goal set by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The agenda includes strengthening cooperation in strategic sectors such as energy, investment, defense industries and advanced technologies, as well as reviewing the existing roadmap and exploring new partnership opportunities.

The meetings will also address the effective use and further development of all existing dialogue platforms, including the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) mechanism, which institutionalizes the economic and commercial relationship between Türkiye and the U.S.

İmamoğlu case on expert witness row adjourned to March
