Elon Musk signals plan to launch IPO for SpaceX

Elon Musk signals plan to launch IPO for SpaceX

NEW YORK
Elon Musk signals plan to launch IPO for SpaceX

Elon Musk has signaled plans to soon seek a public stock listing of SpaceX, confirming a report that links the strategic shift to a near-term need for more capital.

Musk described as "accurate" a report in online publication Ars Technica outlining his embrace of a public listing as a way to access capital to finance the building of artificial intelligence data centers in space.

Ars Technica characterized the embrace of an IPO as a "major change in thinking" for Musk, who had previously resisted a public listing for SpaceX.

His comment comes on the heels of recent reports in U.S. media that SpaceX stands poised in 2026 or 2027 for a record-setting initial public offering valuing the company at $1.5 trillion.

Musk had previously opposed an IPO for SpaceX because "he has not enjoyed the public scrutiny of Tesla, and feared that shareholder desires for financial return were not consistent with his ultimate goal of settling Mars," wrote Ars Technica senior space editor Eric Berger in a Dec. 10 article.

SpaceX is moving ahead with an IPO that would seek to raise "significantly more than $30 billion," Bloomberg reported.

The potential public offering comes as the company anticipates a heavy increase in revenues tied to its Starlink telecommunications business.

Some of the funds raised through the IPO are expected to go to developing space-based data centers, Bloomberg reported.

Advocates of space-based data centers say the industrial sites could tap into the Sun's energy and would be easier to cool than land-based facilities.

An obstacle to deploying servers in space has been the cost of getting them into orbit, but advocates of the technology say launch prices may fall by the mid-2030s.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() İmamoğlu case on expert witness row adjourned to March

İmamoğlu case on expert witness row adjourned to March
LATEST NEWS

  1. İmamoğlu case on expert witness row adjourned to March

    İmamoğlu case on expert witness row adjourned to March

  2. Former Iraqi president named next UN refugee chief

    Former Iraqi president named next UN refugee chief

  3. DEM Party, MHP meet after filing reports on anti-terror bid

    DEM Party, MHP meet after filing reports on anti-terror bid

  4. Türkiye says SDF stalling on integration into Syrian army

    Türkiye says SDF stalling on integration into Syrian army

  5. Erdoğan, Putin meet in Ashgabat to discuss Ukraine war

    Erdoğan, Putin meet in Ashgabat to discuss Ukraine war
Recommended
Current account posts $457 million surplus in October

Current account posts $457 million surplus in October
Direct selling market expected to exceed $1 billion by 2030

Direct selling market expected to exceed $1 billion by 2030
Inflation expectations for end of 2025 fall to 31.2 percent: Survey

Inflation expectations for end of 2025 fall to 31.2 percent: Survey
UK economy grows 1.1 pct year-on-year in October, below estimates

UK economy grows 1.1 pct year-on-year in October, below estimates
Visa‑free travel, new flights boost Turkish visit to Japan

Visa‑free travel, new flights boost Turkish visit to Japan
Trade Minister Bolat to hold high-level talks in Washington

Trade Minister Bolat to hold high-level talks in Washington
WORLD Former Iraqi president named next UN refugee chief

Former Iraqi president named next UN refugee chief

Former Iraqi President Barham Salih, who once fled Saddam Hussein’s persecution, has been named the next U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, marking a break from the long-standing practice of choosing leaders mainly from major European donor countries.
ECONOMY Current account posts $457 million surplus in October

Current account posts $457 million surplus in October

Türkiye’s current account posted a net surplus of $457 million in October, according to Central Bank data released on Dec. 12.  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿