UK economy grows 1.1 pct year-on-year in October, below estimates

UK economy grows 1.1 pct year-on-year in October, below estimates

LONDON
UK economy grows 1.1 pct year-on-year in October, below estimates

 The British economy grew 1.1 percent in October, according to official data released on Friday.

The figure came below the market expectations of 1.4 percent growth for the month, following a 1.1 percent expansion in September, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) data showed.

On a monthly basis, the British gross domestic product (GDP) contracted 0.1 percent , despite expectations of a 0.1 percent growth.

Production output grew by 1.1 percent on a monthly basis in October.

Meanwhile, construction output fell by 0.6 percent , and services output was down 0.3 percent in October.

"Real gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.1 percent , following growth of 0.1 percent in the three months to September 2025 and 0.2 percent in the three months to August 2025," the ONS said in a statement.

In the three months to October, services output posted no change, while construction output fell 0.3 percent .

Production output also fell 0.5 percent in the three months to October.

 Industrial production rebounds

Meanwhile, the British industrial production was back to growth in October, rising 1.1 percent on a monthly basis.

The figure followed a 2 percent decline in September, and exceeded the market estimates.

The largest upward contributors to the monthly rise came from the mining and quarrying (up 4.3 percent ), electricity and gas (up 2.1 percent ), and manufacturing (up 0.5 percent ).

 

 

 

 

UK,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Former Iraqi president named next UN refugee chief

Former Iraqi president named next UN refugee chief
LATEST NEWS

  1. Former Iraqi president named next UN refugee chief

    Former Iraqi president named next UN refugee chief

  2. DEM Party, MHP meet after filing reports on anti-terror bid

    DEM Party, MHP meet after filing reports on anti-terror bid

  3. Türkiye says SDF stalling on integration into Syrian army

    Türkiye says SDF stalling on integration into Syrian army

  4. Erdoğan, Putin meet in Ashgabat to discuss Ukraine war

    Erdoğan, Putin meet in Ashgabat to discuss Ukraine war

  5. Reddit files legal challenge to Australia social media ban

    Reddit files legal challenge to Australia social media ban
Recommended
Current account posts $457 million surplus in October

Current account posts $457 million surplus in October
Direct selling market expected to exceed $1 billion by 2030

Direct selling market expected to exceed $1 billion by 2030
Inflation expectations for end of 2025 fall to 31.2 percent: Survey

Inflation expectations for end of 2025 fall to 31.2 percent: Survey
Visa‑free travel, new flights boost Turkish visit to Japan

Visa‑free travel, new flights boost Turkish visit to Japan
Trade Minister Bolat to hold high-level talks in Washington

Trade Minister Bolat to hold high-level talks in Washington
Elon Musk signals plan to launch IPO for SpaceX

Elon Musk signals plan to launch IPO for SpaceX
WORLD Former Iraqi president named next UN refugee chief

Former Iraqi president named next UN refugee chief

Former Iraqi President Barham Salih, who once fled Saddam Hussein’s persecution, has been named the next U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, marking a break from the long-standing practice of choosing leaders mainly from major European donor countries.
ECONOMY Current account posts $457 million surplus in October

Current account posts $457 million surplus in October

Türkiye’s current account posted a net surplus of $457 million in October, according to Central Bank data released on Dec. 12.  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿