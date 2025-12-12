UK economy grows 1.1 pct year-on-year in October, below estimates

LONDON

The British economy grew 1.1 percent in October, according to official data released on Friday.

The figure came below the market expectations of 1.4 percent growth for the month, following a 1.1 percent expansion in September, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) data showed.

On a monthly basis, the British gross domestic product (GDP) contracted 0.1 percent , despite expectations of a 0.1 percent growth.

Production output grew by 1.1 percent on a monthly basis in October.

Meanwhile, construction output fell by 0.6 percent , and services output was down 0.3 percent in October.

"Real gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.1 percent , following growth of 0.1 percent in the three months to September 2025 and 0.2 percent in the three months to August 2025," the ONS said in a statement.

In the three months to October, services output posted no change, while construction output fell 0.3 percent .

Production output also fell 0.5 percent in the three months to October.

Industrial production rebounds

Meanwhile, the British industrial production was back to growth in October, rising 1.1 percent on a monthly basis.

The figure followed a 2 percent decline in September, and exceeded the market estimates.

The largest upward contributors to the monthly rise came from the mining and quarrying (up 4.3 percent ), electricity and gas (up 2.1 percent ), and manufacturing (up 0.5 percent ).