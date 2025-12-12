Cypriot leaders hold second UN-sponsored meeting

Cypriot leaders hold second UN-sponsored meeting

NICOSIA
Cypriot leaders hold second UN-sponsored meeting

Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhürman and Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides met for the second time under U.N.-sponsored talks on Dec. 11, signaling a step toward reviving long-stalled negotiations on the divided island.

Before the meeting, the leaders visited the Committee on Missing Persons, a U.N. body tasked with locating and identifying over 2,000 individuals who disappeared during the 1963-64 violence and Türkiye’s 1974 military operation.

The session, facilitated by the personal envoy of U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar, was followed by an informal reception hosted by the U.N. chief's special representative on the island, Khassim Diagne.

Erhürman and Christodoulides first met on Nov. 20 after the former won the Turkish Cypriot presidency in October on a pledge to restart negotiations.

Both leaders indicated readiness to meet directly with Guterres to discuss prospects for renewing peace talks. Erhürman said the leaders agreed to maintain close contact to “create the right atmosphere” for future discussions.

He also presented a 10-point package addressing practical issues facing both communities, including citizenship matters for children of mixed marriages and the opening of new crossing points.

While Ankara supports a two-state solution for Cyprus, diverging from Erhürman’s stated position, the new Turkish Cypriot leader expressed willingness to cooperate with Türkiye.

The Cyprus dispute has persisted for decades, despite multiple U.N.-led initiatives. The island’s north is recognized only by Ankara, and a 2004 U.N. reunification plan was rejected by Greek Cypriot voters. Negotiations collapsed in 2017 and have not since resumed.

UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() İmamoğlu case on expert witness row adjourned to March

İmamoğlu case on expert witness row adjourned to March
LATEST NEWS

  1. İmamoğlu case on expert witness row adjourned to March

    İmamoğlu case on expert witness row adjourned to March

  2. Former Iraqi president named next UN refugee chief

    Former Iraqi president named next UN refugee chief

  3. DEM Party, MHP meet after filing reports on anti-terror bid

    DEM Party, MHP meet after filing reports on anti-terror bid

  4. Türkiye says SDF stalling on integration into Syrian army

    Türkiye says SDF stalling on integration into Syrian army

  5. Erdoğan, Putin meet in Ashgabat to discuss Ukraine war

    Erdoğan, Putin meet in Ashgabat to discuss Ukraine war
Recommended
Türkiye says SDF stalling on integration into Syrian army

Türkiye says SDF stalling on integration into Syrian army
Erdoğan, Putin meet in Ashgabat to discuss Ukraine war

Erdoğan, Putin meet in Ashgabat to discuss Ukraine war
Erdoğan urges global dialogue for peace at Turkmenistan forum

Erdoğan urges global dialogue for peace at Turkmenistan forum
Israels Syria actions delaying SDF deal with Damascus: Turkish FM

Israel's Syria actions delaying SDF deal with Damascus: Turkish FM
Iraq, Türkiye launch new visa scheme

Iraq, Türkiye launch new visa scheme
Türkiye won’t allow new chaos in Syria: Fidan

Türkiye won’t allow new chaos in Syria: Fidan
WORLD Former Iraqi president named next UN refugee chief

Former Iraqi president named next UN refugee chief

Former Iraqi President Barham Salih, who once fled Saddam Hussein’s persecution, has been named the next U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, marking a break from the long-standing practice of choosing leaders mainly from major European donor countries.
ECONOMY Current account posts $457 million surplus in October

Current account posts $457 million surplus in October

Türkiye’s current account posted a net surplus of $457 million in October, according to Central Bank data released on Dec. 12.  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿