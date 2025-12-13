Gault & Millau Türkiye honors top chefs and venues

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s top chefs, rising culinary mavericks and century-old establishments gathered under one glided root at Çırağan Palace Kempinski, proving once again that gastronomy in Türkiye is as competitive as it is delicious.

The occasion was the third edition of the Gault & Millau Türkiye 2026 Gastronomy Guide awards, organized by Sözen Group, honoring creativity, craftsmanship and vision shaping Türkiye’s culinary scene.

In a statement, Sözen Group said the guide continues to advance Türkiye’s gastronomic culture by promoting originality, technique and sustainability.

Restaurants entered the guide following an independent assessment process that measured product quality, technical skill, creativity and environmental commitment.

For the first time, the hospitality sector was also evaluated, expanding the guide with the “Hotel Sélectionné” category. This year’s selections span 11 of the country's provinces, including Antalya, Gaziantep, Balıkesir, İzmir, Ankara, Van and Istanbul.

Major honors include the “Lifetime Achievement Award,” presented to Ralph Radtke, General Manager of Kempinski Hotels, and the “Gastronomy TV Presenter Award,” given to chef Memet Özer.

The “Best Brunch Venue” titles went to chefs Okan Aydemir of Raffles Istanbul, Şevket Cihan of Shangri-La Bosphorus and Andreas Block of The Peninsula Istanbul.

Istanbul classics Baylan and Pandeli received the “Centennial Business Award,” while Ayvalık’s Bay Nihat and Antalya’s famed 7 Mehmet were honored with the “Second-Generation Business Award.”

Among operational excellence awards, OS Fine Catering was selected “Best Outside Catering,” Divan Group took home “Best Banquet,” and venues such as Clubhouse Bebek, Terminal Kadıköy, Flow Manavgat Şelale and Miori Göcek were highlighted under “Special Establishments.”

Culinary distinctions spanned the spectrum. Borsa Kandilli earned “Best Turkish Cuisine,” Natolia received “Best Anatolian Cuisine,” Akali Istanbul was named “Best Street Food” and Ritmo Bar took “Best Bar.”

Chef Ahmet Güzelyağdöken received the “Culinary Culture Award,” while Casa Lavanda was recognized with the “Farm-to-Table Award.”

Hospitality awards included The Peninsula Istanbul for “Best Hospitality,” Kıyı Restaurant for “Best Seafood,” and Club Marvy for “Best Resort.”

Boutique hotel honors went to Key Urla, Vakko Hotel Sumahan, Yazz Collective, Avangart Refined Caves of Cappadocia and Aliee Istanbul.

Teruar Urla was named “Restaurant of the Year,” with Aret Sahakyan receiving “Chef of the Year.” Metin Saruhanlı was named the “Best Pastry Chef” and the “Best Chocolate Chef” title was given to Ghislain Gaille.

The “Best Service Award” was given to Cipriani Istanbul and “Best Sommelier” was awarded to Seray Kumbasar of Urla Vino Locale and Nebiye Kaya of The Peninsula Istanbul.

The ceremony also featured a performance by violin virtuoso Pierpaolo Foti.

Speaking at the event, Sözen Group CEO and Gault & Millau Türkiye Representative Gökmen Sözen said the 2026 guide “reminds us not only of great restaurants, but of this country’s creativity, potential and culture of hospitality.” He pointed out that inspectors fanned out across Türkiye — from the vineyards of Thrace to the Aegean’s herb gardens and from Gaziantep’s sumac hills to the herbed-cheese pastures of Van.

Gault & Millau CEO Patrick Hayoun praised Türkiye’s “remarkable momentum,” describing its cuisine as “one of the world’s richest and most inspiring.”