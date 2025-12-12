Beyonce, Williams, Kidman to co-chair 2026 Met Gala

Music powerhouse Beyonce, tennis legend Venus Williams and Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman will co-chair the 2026 Met Gala on May 4 alongside Vogue's Anna Wintour, the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced on Dec.10 in New York.

The annual Met Gala, traditionally held on the first Monday in May, was first organized in 1948 and for decades was reserved for New York high society.

Wintour, the high priestess of U.S. fashion, took over the show in the 1990s, transforming the party into a catwalk for the rich and famous.

The gala is a fundraiser for the Met's Costume Institute, but it is also a social media extravaganza that sees stars don over-the-top looks, vying to create the greatest spectacle.

The dress code has not yet been revealed but it will dovetail with the "Costume Art" exhibition, which opens on May 10 at the venerable museum in Manhattan and will seek to explore the "dressed body" in artworks across the centuries.

The co-chairs are power players in their fields: music, sports and film.

The gala will mark the first time in a decade that Beyonce has attended, and fashionistas will be holding their breath waiting to see what look or looks she unveils. She was an honorary co-chair in 2013.

Williams, 45, is the winner of seven Grand Slam titles. She is still competing on the WTA Tour. Her sister Serena, who has retired from tennis, co-hosted the event in 2019.

Kidman, who co-chaired the event in 2003 and in 2005, has several projects in the works for 2026, including "Practical Magic 2," a sequel to the popular 1998 film about a family of witches, and "Scarpetta," a series based on Patricia Cornwell's crime novel heroine.

The Met also announced a gala "host committee" led by Saint Laurent designer Anthony Vaccarello and actress Zoe Kravitz. Also on the committee are singers Sabrina Carpenter and Doja Cat, retired ballet superstar Misty Copeland, and WNBA champion A'ja Wilson.

