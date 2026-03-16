Tulip exhibition brings together rich legacy of traditional arts

ISTANBUL

The traditional arts exhibition “Tulip: Timeless Flow,” which is on view at the Istanbul Tulip Museum, aims to bring together the deep-rooted legacy of traditional arts during Ramadan.

Prepared under the general coordination of Ali Cantürk and curated by Gizem Pamukçu, the group exhibition presents the continuity and aesthetic depth of the classical heritage of traditional arts.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Pamukçu said societies transmit their cultural heritage not only through written and oral sources but also through the symbolic language of visual culture.

Noting that traditional arts bring together various artistic elements, she said the works in the exhibition carry layered representations of knowledge, belief and value systems beyond aesthetic production through line, motif, color and composition.

“In this context, tradition is not a fixed heritage but a dynamic structure that is reinterpreted in every era and establishes a relationship with the contemporary context,” Pamukçu said. “The exhibition aims to make visible, within a spatial narrative, how cultural memory gains continuity through aesthetic forms.”

Pamukçu emphasized that the exhibition approaches timelessness not as a nostalgic return to the past but as a process of “existing through transformation.”

“Rather than fixing tradition in the past, the exhibition treats it as a living field of production that engages with contemporary aesthetics,” she said. “The concept of ‘flow’ in the title expresses not an uninterrupted repetition but a continuity that evolves through transformation. The exhibition invites viewers not only to a visual experience but also to understanding, feeling and rethinking cultural memory.”

Pamukçu added that the participating artists were brought together through professional connections formed during last year’s Islamic Arts Fair, which she also curated.

“We had the opportunity to meet many distinguished artists there. Through those connections, we were able to host them in this valuable Ottoman-era venue and organize an exhibition that brings together works of traditional arts during Ramadan,” she said, noting that 15 artists are taking part in the exhibition.

Tradition as a source for new interpretations

Associate Professor Şehnaz Biçer from the Department of Traditional Turkish Arts at Marmara University Faculty of Fine Arts described the exhibition as an interdisciplinary dialogue.

“This event brings together artists who create contemporary interpretations of traditional arts. It occupies an important place because artists who aim to follow the traces of tradition while producing new interpretations come together here,” she said.

Biçer noted that for any artistic discipline to develop new interpretations, it must draw inspiration from its own tradition and cultural background.

“An artist must know their past and act with that awareness. After learning from that tradition, new interpretations can open the way to the contemporary world. I tried to shape my works in the exhibition with such new interpretations,” she added.

Ebru artist Sevgi Şen said interest in traditional arts has increased in recent years.

“Traditional arts reflect our own cultural values,” she said, noting that the spread of courses, the dedication of master artists in training students and the organization of exhibitions have all contributed to growing interest in the field.

“Traditional, by its very definition, means adding something to what has come before. Nothing can develop through the exact repetition of the past without adding something new. This applies not only to art but to other fields as well,” she said. “Artists also develop by adding their own original designs, influenced by people’s search for new expressions and the possibilities offered by technology. In this way, works emerge that are both rooted in tradition and open to new interpretations.”

Calligraphy, illumination and miniature artist Kübra Ünsaç said officials from the Lale Foundation played an important role in organizing the exhibition.

“It is very special for me to be part of this project and to exhibit my works in such a valuable place as the Tulip Museum,” she said.

Unsaç noted that the tulip forms the main theme of the exhibition.

“For us, the tulip is an expression of God. In calligraphy, when we write the name of Allah, we often place the tulip opposite it, while the rose represents the Prophet. Because it symbolizes infinity, unity and divine oneness, the tulip is indispensable,” she said.

Calligrapher Zeynep Çilek Çimen also emphasized the symbolic and historical importance of the tulip for Istanbul.

“In the history of Istanbul, the tulip represents a spatial narrative. During the Ottoman period, it was widely used in imperial gardens. That is why the tulip holds such an important place for the city and explains why it appears frequently in tiles, traditional ornamentation and motifs,” she said.

Works by Eda Şahan, Emel Gemici, Fatma Şan, Hatice Uçar, Hikmet Barutçugil, İlker Selimler, İsmail Acar, İsmail Yiğit, Kübra Ünsaç, Osman Yılmazer, Savaş Çevik, Sevgi Şen, Şehnaz Biçer, Taner Alakuş and Zeynep Çilek Çimen are featured in the exhibition.

The exhibition will remain open to visitors until March 30.