'Snow White,' 'War of the Worlds' top Razzies

LOS ANGELES

Bizarre remakes of "Snow White" and "War of the Worlds" have topped the Razzies, the anti-Hollywood awards show that annually shames the industry's very worst films.

Disney's latest live-action remake of "Snow White" had been mired in controversies years before its disappointing release nearly a year ago.

Its star Rachel Zegler enraged Disney fans for comments denigrating the beloved 1937 original even labeling its Prince a stalker.

And the casting of a Latina actress was slammed as "woke" in some corners of social media.

But ultimately it was the film's bizarre computer-generated dwarfs that drew the most flak, and earned the movie two Razzies.

"Described as frightening, actually terrifying and garishly fake, the winner of the Worst Supporting Actor goes to all seven artificial dwarves," Razzies organizers said on March 13.

"AI doesn't have to cost over $250 million; maybe $20.50, or a seven day free trial period," they added, referring to the Disney's film's reportedly enormous budget.

The seven cartoonishly gnome-like magical creatures were also named "worst screen combo."

"War of the Worlds" — very loosely based on H.G. Wells' seminal novel, but told entirely through Zoom calls — was named 2025's worst movie, with worst actor honoree Ice Cube also among the film's five "wins."

The Amazon-released movie was slammed for its awkward product placement — not least its climactic scene in which a Prime Air drone saves humanity from an alien invasion.

Despite or perhaps because of utterly scathing reviews, the film became an unlikely hit for Amazon, thanks to a phenomenon that critics dubbed "hate-watching" by "bored masochists."

"Pinching the title of a sci-fi classic and slapping it on another reimagined movie has turned a science fiction masterpiece into an unintentional laugh riot," said Razzies organizers.

Rebel Wilson was named "worst actress" for her role in "Bride Hard," an action-comedy in which she plays a maid of honor who is secretly an international spy, at a wedding hijacked by mercenaries.