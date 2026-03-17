Home prices down 3.9 percent in real terms in February

Home prices down 3.9 percent in real terms in February

ANKARA
Home prices down 3.9 percent in real terms in February

The Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) recorded an annual decrease of 3.9 percent in real terms in February, the Central Bank said on March 17.

The index rose by 1.8 percent on a monthly basis and posted an annual nominal increase of 26.4 percent.

In February 2026, the RPPI increased monthly by 2.2, 1.7 and 1.4 percent in Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir, respectively. Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir recorded an annual increase of 28.0, 29.7 and 25.8 percent, respectively.

The RPPI for new dwellings rose by 2.6 percent month-on-month and 29.66 percent year-on-year, while the index for existing dwellings increased by 1.8 percent on a monthly basis and 26.1 percent annually."

The Central Bank data also indicated that the New Tenant Rent Index (NTRI) rose by 1.6 percent on a monthly basis, recording an annual increase of 34.2 percent in nominal terms and 2.0 percent in real terms.

The NTRI rose monthly by 2.4 percent in Istanbul, 1.8 percent in Ankara and 0.7 percent in İzmir. On an annual basis, Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir recorded increases of 41.0 percent, 36.1 percent and 34.1 percent, respectively.

Türkiye, home, Prices,

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