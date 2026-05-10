Stronger Europe requires stronger engagement with Türkiye: DEİK’s Yalçındağ

Stronger Europe requires stronger engagement with Türkiye: DEİK’s Yalçındağ

ISTANBUL
Stronger Europe requires stronger engagement with Türkiye: DEİK’s Yalçındağ

A stronger Europe requires stronger engagement with Türkiye, says Mehmet Ali Yalçındağ, chairman of DEİK Türkiye–Europe Business Councils, in a written statement to mark Europe Day.

Therefore, reaffirming Türkiye’s European vocation and EU membership perspective carries strategic importance for both sides, he added.

“As a candidate country to the European Union, a NATO ally and a deeply integrated economic and industrial partner of Europe, Türkiye is not at Europe’s periphery. It is part of Europe’s strategic ecosystem, from manufacturing and logistics to defense, energy, technology, finance, tourism and human capital,” Yalçındağ said.

Europe stands at a defining moment, he noted. “The global order is being reshaped by geopolitical fragmentation, technological disruption, artificial intelligence, energy transitions, supply chain competition and an increasingly volatile security environment. In this new era, Europe’s strategic relevance and global competitiveness will depend on its capacity to think bigger, act faster and build stronger partnerships, he said, adding that “Türkiye is part of this equation.”

Yalçındag said that DEİK Türkiye–Europe Business Councils launched a broad private sector initiative calling for a renewed and forward-looking European vision in relations with Türkiye. “Since earlier this year, we have addressed an open letter to the leaders of the European institutions and member states through leading newspapers across Europe,” he noted.

“Our message is clear: a stronger Europe requires stronger engagement with Türkiye,” Yalçındağ said.

“The modernization of the EU–Türkiye Customs Union offers one of the most concrete opportunities to advance this agenda. Extending cooperation into services, digital markets, public procurement, agriculture, green transformation and innovation ecosystems would generate major gains for both sides while strengthening Europe’s global economic position,” he said.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran responds to US ceasefire proposal but Trump rejects it as unacceptable

Iran responds to US ceasefire proposal but Trump rejects it as 'unacceptable'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran responds to US ceasefire proposal but Trump rejects it as 'unacceptable'

    Iran responds to US ceasefire proposal but Trump rejects it as 'unacceptable'

  2. Gaza-bound flotilla arrives in Marmaris after interception

    Gaza-bound flotilla arrives in Marmaris after interception

  3. Mothers’ peace initiative meet parties, seek Öcalan visit

    Mothers’ peace initiative meet parties, seek Öcalan visit

  4. Opposition leader faces another probe over Gürlek claims

    Opposition leader faces another probe over Gürlek claims

  5. Queen Mathilde leads major Belgian trade mission to Türkiye

    Queen Mathilde leads major Belgian trade mission to Türkiye
Recommended
Soaring energy profits reignite calls for windfall tax

Soaring energy profits reignite calls for windfall tax
China records forecast-beating April trade figures

China records forecast-beating April trade figures
Turkish Airlines carries 7.2 million passengers in April

Turkish Airlines carries 7.2 million passengers in April
Local tourism pins its hopes on extended Eid holiday

Local tourism pins its hopes on extended Eid holiday
Turkish ports set April record in cargo handling

Turkish ports set April record in cargo handling
Baykar aims to begin first serial deliveries of unmanned combat aircraft this year: CEO

Baykar aims to begin first serial deliveries of unmanned combat aircraft this year: CEO
WORLD Iran responds to US ceasefire proposal but Trump rejects it as unacceptable

Iran responds to US ceasefire proposal but Trump rejects it as 'unacceptable'

Iran sent its response to the latest U.S. ceasefire proposal via Pakistani mediators and wants negotiations to focus on permanently ending the war, but President Donald Trump quickly rejected it as “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!” with no details.
ECONOMY Soaring energy profits reignite calls for windfall tax

Soaring energy profits reignite calls for windfall tax

European oil and gas companies who posted huge profits in the first quarter on soaring prices caused by the war in the Middle East face new calls from London to Paris to tax their outsized gains.

SPORTS Galatasaray in seventh heaven after Süper Lig title

Galatasaray in seventh heaven after Süper Lig title

Galatasaray fans are ecstatic after the club secured its fourth consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and a record-extending 26th crown on May 9, overcoming a late-season stumble to defeat Antalyaspor 4-2 and ignite country-wide celebrations.

﻿