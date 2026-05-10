Stronger Europe requires stronger engagement with Türkiye: DEİK’s Yalçındağ

ISTANBUL

A stronger Europe requires stronger engagement with Türkiye, says Mehmet Ali Yalçındağ, chairman of DEİK Türkiye–Europe Business Councils, in a written statement to mark Europe Day.

Therefore, reaffirming Türkiye’s European vocation and EU membership perspective carries strategic importance for both sides, he added.

“As a candidate country to the European Union, a NATO ally and a deeply integrated economic and industrial partner of Europe, Türkiye is not at Europe’s periphery. It is part of Europe’s strategic ecosystem, from manufacturing and logistics to defense, energy, technology, finance, tourism and human capital,” Yalçındağ said.

Europe stands at a defining moment, he noted. “The global order is being reshaped by geopolitical fragmentation, technological disruption, artificial intelligence, energy transitions, supply chain competition and an increasingly volatile security environment. In this new era, Europe’s strategic relevance and global competitiveness will depend on its capacity to think bigger, act faster and build stronger partnerships, he said, adding that “Türkiye is part of this equation.”

Yalçındag said that DEİK Türkiye–Europe Business Councils launched a broad private sector initiative calling for a renewed and forward-looking European vision in relations with Türkiye. “Since earlier this year, we have addressed an open letter to the leaders of the European institutions and member states through leading newspapers across Europe,” he noted.

“Our message is clear: a stronger Europe requires stronger engagement with Türkiye,” Yalçındağ said.

“The modernization of the EU–Türkiye Customs Union offers one of the most concrete opportunities to advance this agenda. Extending cooperation into services, digital markets, public procurement, agriculture, green transformation and innovation ecosystems would generate major gains for both sides while strengthening Europe’s global economic position,” he said.