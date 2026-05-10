Turkish Airlines carries 7.2 million passengers in April

Turkish Airlines carries 7.2 million passengers in April

ISTANBUL
Turkish Airlines carries 7.2 million passengers in April

Turkish Airlines (THY) transported 7.2 million passengers in April, marking a 2.9 percent decline compared with the same month last year.

International passenger numbers fell 1.9 percent to 4.7 million, while domestic traffic dropped 5 percent to 2.5 million.

The overall load factor rose slightly from 83.2 percent last April to 83.4 percent. International flights recorded a load factor of 83.3 percent, while domestic services reached 83.8 percent.

Passenger traffic from the Middle East plunged 56 percent year-on-year to 0.4 million. In contrast, traffic from the Far East surged 23.6 percent to 0.9 million. Europe saw a 5.5 percent increase to 2.6 million passengers, while traffic from the Americas rose 2.3 percent to 0.5 million.

The number of destinations served increased from 353 to 358, and the fleet expanded by 12.6 percent, rising from 476 aircraft to 536.

Between January and April, Turkish Airlines carried a total of 28.3 million passengers, up 8.3 percent compared with the same period in 2025.

International passenger traffic grew 8.9 percent to 19 million, while domestic passenger numbers rose 7 percent to 9.5 million.

 

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