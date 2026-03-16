Pink Floyd guitar 'Black Strat' sells at auction for record $14.6 mln

Pink Floyd guitar 'Black Strat' sells at auction for record $14.6 mln

NEW YORK
Pink Floyd guitar Black Strat sells at auction for record $14.6 mln

A guitar used by Pink Floyd's David Gilmour on some of the British progressive rock band's best-loved albums has sold for a record $14.6 million, auction house Christie's said.

The price of the Fender Stratocaster nicknamed "Black Strat" far surpassed that of the previous record holder, a guitar owned by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain that sold for $6 million in 2020.

Gilmour played Black Strat on every Pink Floyd album between 1970 and 1983, including "Dark Side of the Moon," "Wish You Were Here," "Animals" and "The Wall."

The guitar was first purchased by Irsay at Christie's in June 2019 for nearly $4 million, according to the auction webiste. At the time, Gilmour opened up Rolling Stone about selling the guitar.

“These guitars have been very good to me,” he said. “They’re my friends. They have given me lots of music. I just think it’s time that they went off and served someone else.”

“For me, I can let go of it. It’s going to bring a lot of people to have a look at this sale, and it’s going to do that job. It’s a lovely guitar," he continued. "It has been on pretty much all the Pink Floyd albums through the Seventies… it’s on so much stuff, but Fender have made replica ones that they sell, and I have two or three of those that are absolutely perfect. One of those might be my future guitar of choice or even, horror of horror, maybe I’ll even change the color.”

Christie's did not provide the name of the buyer, who prevailed after 21 minutes of bidding.

The auction on March 11 in New York featured rock memorabilia from the collection of Jim Irsay, the former owner of the Indianapolis Colts NFL team, who died in 2025.

Other guitars sold at the auction included a custom-made instrument that belonged to Jerry Garcia, co-founder of psychedelic rockers the Grateful Dead, which sold for $11.6 million, Christie's said.

A blue Fender Mustang belonging to Cobain that featured in the music video of Nirvana's 1990s grunge anthem "Smells Like Teen Spirit" sold for $6.9 million.

According to Christie's website, the 44 items in the collection made a total of $84 million. 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump blasts foolish NATO on Iran, says US needs no help

Trump blasts 'foolish' NATO on Iran, says US needs no help
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump blasts 'foolish' NATO on Iran, says US needs no help

    Trump blasts 'foolish' NATO on Iran, says US needs no help

  2. Israel’s actions are dragging region toward a disaster: Erdoğan

    Israel’s actions are dragging region toward a disaster: Erdoğan

  3. CHP leader slams justice minister over İmamoğlu case

    CHP leader slams justice minister over İmamoğlu case

  4. Greek committee OKs purchase of Israeli-made air defense systems

    Greek committee OKs purchase of Israeli-made air defense systems

  5. Syria's Damascus city restricts sale of alcohol

    Syria's Damascus city restricts sale of alcohol
Recommended
Troy’s legacy meets international audiences in Malta

Troy’s legacy meets international audiences in Malta
Mimar Sinan’s first chief architect mosque in Istanbul

Mimar Sinan’s first chief architect mosque in Istanbul
Akra Jazz Festival to take place in June

Akra Jazz Festival to take place in June
Snow White, War of the Worlds top Razzies

'Snow White,' 'War of the Worlds' top Razzies
Tulip exhibition brings together rich legacy of traditional arts

Tulip exhibition brings together rich legacy of traditional arts
Ukraines sculpture rescued from frontline tours Europe

Ukraine's sculpture rescued from frontline tours Europe
WORLD Greek committee OKs purchase of Israeli-made air defense systems

Greek committee OKs purchase of Israeli-made air defense systems

Greek parliament’s Standing Committee for Armament Programs approved the purchase of Israeli-made air defense systems for the country’s Achilles Shield program, the public broadcaster ERT reported on March 16.
ECONOMY Home prices down 3.9 percent in real terms in February

Home prices down 3.9 percent in real terms in February

The Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) recorded an annual decrease of 3.9 percent in real terms in February, the Central Bank said on March 17.  
SPORTS Galatasaray to defend slim lead at Anfield

Galatasaray to defend slim lead at Anfield

Anfield will brace for another high-stakes European night on March 18 as Liverpool looks to overturn a narrow deficit against Galatasaray in the second leg of their Champions League knockout stage tie.  
﻿