Akra Jazz Festival to take place in June

ANTALYA

The Akra Jazz Festival, which brings together leading names in jazz and world music, will be held from June 5 to 20.

Organized for the ninth time this year, the festival will feature four Grammy-winning artists on the hotel’s open-air stage. Alongside contemporary jazz, performances will blend funk, rock, Latin, soul, pop, and world music, while jam sessions, talks, and masterclasses will also be offered.

Turkish pop star Kenan Doğulu will open the festival on June 5 with his pop-jazz project İhtimaller, featuring veteran jazz musicians. On June 6, renowned Russian saxophonist and jazz ambassador Igor Butman, the Moscow Jazz Orchestra, and Russian singer-songwriter Sergey Mazayev will perform. Grammy winner Dianne Reeves will take the stage on June 10, followed by Joss Stone, Grammy and BRIT Award-winning soul and R&B singer, on June 12.

The festival continues on June 13 with Grammy-winning saxophonist Kenny Garrett’s Sounds From The Ancestors project. On June 17, Grammy-winning bassist and vocalist Richard Bona, pianist and vocalist Alfredo Rodriguez, and percussionist Michael Olivera will perform as the Richard Bona/Alfredo Rodriguez Trio. The Akra Young Jazz concert on June 18 will feature SU Trio, Leviers, and Mojo 5.

Pianist and composer Fazıl Say will close the festival on June 19 and 20 with a special repertoire of songs and jazz adaptations, accompanied by flutist Aslıhan And Say, vocalist Seda Kırankaya, and percussionist Aykut Köselerli.

Tickets go on sale from April 15.