Akra Jazz Festival to take place in June

Akra Jazz Festival to take place in June

ANTALYA
Akra Jazz Festival to take place in June

The Akra Jazz Festival, which brings together leading names in jazz and world music, will be held from June 5 to 20.

Organized for the ninth time this year, the festival will feature four Grammy-winning artists on the hotel’s open-air stage. Alongside contemporary jazz, performances will blend funk, rock, Latin, soul, pop, and world music, while jam sessions, talks, and masterclasses will also be offered.

Turkish pop star Kenan Doğulu will open the festival on June 5 with his pop-jazz project İhtimaller, featuring veteran jazz musicians. On June 6, renowned Russian saxophonist and jazz ambassador Igor Butman, the Moscow Jazz Orchestra, and Russian singer-songwriter Sergey Mazayev will perform. Grammy winner Dianne Reeves will take the stage on June 10, followed by Joss Stone, Grammy and BRIT Award-winning soul and R&B singer, on June 12.

The festival continues on June 13 with Grammy-winning saxophonist Kenny Garrett’s Sounds From The Ancestors project. On June 17, Grammy-winning bassist and vocalist Richard Bona, pianist and vocalist Alfredo Rodriguez, and percussionist Michael Olivera will perform as the Richard Bona/Alfredo Rodriguez Trio. The Akra Young Jazz concert on June 18 will feature SU Trio, Leviers, and Mojo 5.

Pianist and composer Fazıl Say will close the festival on June 19 and 20 with a special repertoire of songs and jazz adaptations, accompanied by flutist Aslıhan And Say, vocalist Seda Kırankaya, and percussionist Aykut Köselerli.

Tickets go on sale from April 15.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() YouTuber arrested over alleged incitement

YouTuber arrested over alleged incitement
LATEST NEWS

  1. YouTuber arrested over alleged incitement

    YouTuber arrested over alleged incitement

  2. Israel, US hit Iranian facility at major Gulf gas field

    Israel, US hit Iranian facility at major Gulf gas field

  3. Iran women's football team arrive in Türkiye on way home

    Iran women's football team arrive in Türkiye on way home

  4. Senior US counterterrorism official resigns to protest Iran war

    Senior US counterterrorism official resigns to protest Iran war

  5. Turkish top diplomat attends regional talks in Riyadh

    Turkish top diplomat attends regional talks in Riyadh
Recommended
Mosaic says ‘haters gonna hate’ in ancient city

Mosaic says ‘haters gonna hate’ in ancient city
Türkiye recovers two stolen 16th-century İznik tiles

Türkiye recovers two stolen 16th-century İznik tiles
Museum of Islamic Civilizations blends heritage and technology

Museum of Islamic Civilizations blends heritage and technology
Sean Penn wins supporting actor Oscar, skips ceremony

Sean Penn wins supporting actor Oscar, skips ceremony
Troy’s legacy meets international audiences in Malta

Troy’s legacy meets international audiences in Malta
Mimar Sinan’s first chief architect mosque in Istanbul

Mimar Sinan’s first chief architect mosque in Istanbul
WORLD Israel, US hit Iranian facility at major Gulf gas field

Israel, US hit Iranian facility at major Gulf gas field

U.S.-Israeli strikes hit Iranian facilities at a major Gulf gas field on Wednesday causing a fire, Iranian state television reported.
ECONOMY Iraq resumes limited oil exports via Türkiye

Iraq resumes limited oil exports via Türkiye

Iraq announced on March 18 it had resumed limited oil exports of 250,000 bpd through the Turkish port of Ceyhan after the country's output plunged due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.
SPORTS Galatasaray to defend slim lead at Anfield

Galatasaray to defend slim lead at Anfield

Anfield will brace for another high-stakes European night on March 18 as Liverpool looks to overturn a narrow deficit against Galatasaray in the second leg of their Champions League knockout stage tie.  
﻿