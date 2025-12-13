Central Bank lowers maximum credit card interest rates

Central Bank lowers maximum credit card interest rates

ANKARA
Central Bank lowers maximum credit card interest rates

Türkiye's Central Bank has reduced the maximum monthly interest rates for Turkish Lira credit card transactions, with the changes effective from Jan. 1, 2026.

The bank's communiqué, published in the Official Gazette, updates the debt brackets and basis points for calculating these rates.

This follows a July 25, 2025 adjustment where rates dropped by 25 basis points, with coefficients lowered for debts between 25,000 TL and 150,000 TL, and over 150,000 TL, plus cuts in cash advance and overdraft rates.

Under the new rules, the upper limit for cards with period debt under 25,000 TL rises to 30,000 TL, with basis points added to the reference rate falling from 39 to 14.

For debts from 25,000 TL to 150,000 TL, the bracket shifts to 30,000 TL to 180,000 TL, with basis points reduced from 89 to 64.

For debts exceeding 150,000 TL, the threshold becomes over 180,000 TL, with basis points lowered from 139 to 114.

The revised maximum rates will be announced by the Central Bank on Dec. 25 and apply starting Jan. 1.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hamas confirms the death of top commander in Gaza after Israeli strike

Hamas confirms the death of top commander in Gaza after Israeli strike
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hamas confirms the death of top commander in Gaza after Israeli strike

    Hamas confirms the death of top commander in Gaza after Israeli strike

  2. Zelensky offers to drop NATO bid for security guarantees

    Zelensky offers to drop NATO bid for security guarantees

  3. Greek premier to pay visits to Jerusalem, Ramallah

    Greek premier to pay visits to Jerusalem, Ramallah

  4. UN chief visits Iraq to mark end of assistance mission

    UN chief visits Iraq to mark end of assistance mission

  5. ‘Butcher's broom’ bouquets fill Istanbul markets ahead of New Year

    ‘Butcher's broom’ bouquets fill Istanbul markets ahead of New Year
Recommended
Wage panel meets without worker representatives

Wage panel meets without worker representatives
Authorties speed up new farming strategies amid drought

Authorties speed up new farming strategies amid drought
Transportation and storage leads FDI inflows in Türkiye

Transportation and storage leads FDI inflows in Türkiye
Trade Minister says held ‘productive’ talks in US

Trade Minister says held ‘productive’ talks in US
EU set to soften car engine ban, with effects on Türkiye

EU set to soften car engine ban, with effects on Türkiye
German defense giants battle over military spending ramp-up

German defense giants battle over military spending ramp-up
Google to lay undersea cables in Papua New Guinea

Google to lay undersea cables in Papua New Guinea
WORLD Hamas confirms the death of top commander in Gaza after Israeli strike

Hamas confirms the death of top commander in Gaza after Israeli strike

Hamas on Dec. 14 confirmed the death of a top commander in Gaza, a day after Israel said it had killed Raed Saad in a strike outside Gaza City.
ECONOMY Wage panel meets without worker representatives

Wage panel meets without worker representatives

The Minimum Wage Determination Commission held its first meeting to set Türkiye’s minimum wage for 2026 without the participation of worker representatives.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿