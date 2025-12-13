Central Bank lowers maximum credit card interest rates

Türkiye's Central Bank has reduced the maximum monthly interest rates for Turkish Lira credit card transactions, with the changes effective from Jan. 1, 2026.

The bank's communiqué, published in the Official Gazette, updates the debt brackets and basis points for calculating these rates.

This follows a July 25, 2025 adjustment where rates dropped by 25 basis points, with coefficients lowered for debts between 25,000 TL and 150,000 TL, and over 150,000 TL, plus cuts in cash advance and overdraft rates.

Under the new rules, the upper limit for cards with period debt under 25,000 TL rises to 30,000 TL, with basis points added to the reference rate falling from 39 to 14.

For debts from 25,000 TL to 150,000 TL, the bracket shifts to 30,000 TL to 180,000 TL, with basis points reduced from 89 to 64.

For debts exceeding 150,000 TL, the threshold becomes over 180,000 TL, with basis points lowered from 139 to 114.

The revised maximum rates will be announced by the Central Bank on Dec. 25 and apply starting Jan. 1.